According to Forbes, Dwayne Johnson is the highest-paid actor in Hollywood of 2019. Every movie he's in seems to be a worldwide hit and he's known for being one of the top action heroes around. At 6'5\" ft and 260 pounds - all pure muscle - it's easy to see how he got the nickname of 'The Rock!'

However, despite coming off semi-intimidating, when 'The Rock' is with his family, his sweet side is easy to see. Take a look at his cutest family moments, but watch out, your heart might melt!