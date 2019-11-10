Eva Longoria honors Mexican lineage with incredible musical debut - and yes, she sang!

View Galleries
Eva Longoria takes José Bastón on star-studded date to drug prevention gala
Between busy work schedules and raising their one-year-old son, it’s rare to see Eva Longoria and José Pepe Bastón step out for a date night....
Eva Longoria says Felicity Huffman saved her from 'Desperate Housewives' bully in candid letter
They may have left Wisteria Lane, but Eva Longoria and Felicity Huffman still have each other’s backs. As the latter faces jail time and a $20,000...
Take notes! Every glam lewk Eva Longoria has blessed us with on her 'Dora' tour
Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner bring powerhouse Latina heat to Miami in shimmering style
The city of gold might be lost, but the golden senses of style were certainly not. On screen mommy-daughter duo Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner slayed...
Eva Longoria is belle of the ball in Meghan Markle-approved glamour
All eyes snapped to Eva Longoria as she waltzed onto the Global Gift Gala Marbella 2019 red carpet on Friday evening. Exuding impossible glamour, the...