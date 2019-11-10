View 8 pics | Celebrities

Eva Longoria honors Mexican lineage with incredible musical debut - and yes, she sang!

...
Eva Longoria honors Mexican lineage with incredible musical debut - and yes, she sang!
You're reading

Eva Longoria honors Mexican lineage with incredible musical debut - and yes, she sang!

1/8
Eva Longoria and Jose Baston make sidewalk their runway on rare outing and more
Next

Eva Longoria and Jose Baston make sidewalk their runway on rare outing and more
Eva Longoria Coco Live style
© @evalongoria

Eva Longoria Coco Live style

Eva Longoria put her radiant personality and stunning style centerstage over the weekend. The 44-year-old A-lister co-hosted a live version of Disney’s hit film Coco at the Hollywood Bowl in L.A. from November 8-9 alongside Benjamin Bratt. Little Santiago Baston was no doubt as delighted for his mommy to be a part of the family flick as we were to see her whirl through a collection of remarkable costumes for the show. And in case you’re wondering - yes, the entertainer sang too! Because, what can't Eva do?

 

Loco for Coco

"So much fun hosting Coco Live in concert at the Hollywood Bowl this weekend!" Eva wrote in reflection of the whirlwind experience. "It was magical and important to show our culture and ancestry and lineage through a wonderful movie that depicts one of our most beloved traditions Día De Muertos. Thank you to everyone who worked so hard to make it happen! Bravo!!!!"

Eva Longoria style
© @evalongoria

Eva Longoria style

Waiting in the wings

"Waiting for curtain call!!" Eva captioned her first official post about the show. The star flaunted her fabulous figure in a canary yellow costume designed by Roland Mouret.

RELATED: Eva gave fans a fun peek at Coco rehearsals!

Eva Longoria style
© @evalongoria

Eva Longoria style

Pretty as a petal

“Como la flor,” she quipped in another post, no doubt paying homage to Selena Quintanilla’s hit song of the same name which translates to "Like the flower." Eva donned an elegant ruby gown by Monique Lhuillier for another scene.

Eva Longoria style
© @kenpaves

Eva Longoria style

Backstage glam

Celebrity hair gugu Ken Paves treated us all to a closer lewk at this extravaganza, which was styled by Eva’s trusty pal Charlene Roxborough Konsker. Eva eventually reposted the photo, giving a "special thank you to @moniquelhuillier for this stunning, dramatic, beautiful, gorgeous gown!" She added: "It was perfect!"

Eva Longoria and Benjamin Bratt
© @benjaminbratt

Eva Longoria and Benjamin Bratt

Dream team​

Benjamin and Eva made for quite the dazzling duo. “What a night!” co-host Benjamin wrote alongside this formal photo. “Backstage @hollywoodbowl with the hostess with the mostes​t.”

Eva Longoria in Coco Live
© @benjaminbratt

Eva Longoria in Coco Live

Backstage warm up

Lucky for us, Benajmin, who also lent his voice to the original film, shared this cute backstage snap of Eva all bundled up in a sarape with two festive cast members in tow.

Benjamin Bratt and Eva Longoria in Coco Live
© @evalongoria

Benjamin Bratt and Eva Longoria in Coco Live

Take a bow

For the finale, the hosts put on yet another lovely display. Eva was an emerald goddess as she took to the stage and sang in the last number, while Benjamin opted for a fitting "Day of the Dead" style jacket.

Lele Pons and Benjamin Bratt
© @benjaminbratt

Lele Pons and Benjamin Bratt

Star-studded cast

Let’s not forget fellow Latina powerhouse Lele Pons also participated in the two-night-only live performance.

The live-to-film concert experience featured a full orchestra performing the movie's hit songs like The World Es Mi Familia and Remember Me as fans - who were encouraged to dress up as well - cheered everyone on.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries