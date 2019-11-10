Gina Rodriguez makes stunning spotlight return after backlash: See who was by her side!

View Galleries
13 JLo costumes that will get you all the treats on Halloween
JLo exudes Sofia Vergara vibes in wedding gown and our jaws have dropped (on the floor)
Visions of Jennifer Lopez in a wedding dress have been dancing in our heads ever since the superstar announced her engagement to Alex Rodriguez. Those...
JLo is the most relatable with this smart style hack for fall weather
Fashion choices can be tricky at the beginning of fall. Deciding what ensemble best blends into the confetti-colored leaf pallette of the season and...
Rihanna gets on board with the fanny pack revival during Paris fashion Week
Rihanna’s got love fanny packs on the brain. The trendsetting superstar climbed aboard the reviving belt bags train during Paris Fashion Week. While...
JLo reacts to Emilia Clarke channeling her at Emmys 2019
Emilia Clarke wasn’t playing games when it came to her Emmys 2019 dress. The “Queen of the Dragons” turned to none-other-than “Queen of the...