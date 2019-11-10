View 5 pics | Back to story

Gina Rodriguez makes stunning spotlight return after backlash: See who was by her side!

date 2019-11-10

Gina Rodriguez makes stunning spotlight return after backlash: See who was by her side!
Gina Rodriguez makes stunning spotlight return after backlash: See who was by her side!

gina rodriguez
© Getty Images

gina rodriguez

Radiant return

Gina Rodriguez took our breaths away as she returned to the red carpet on November 9 for the 2019 Baby2Baby Gala presented by Paul Mitchell. As a furry of cameras flash, Gina waltzed into the fundraiser at 3LABS in Culver City, California holding her husband Joe Locicero’s hand. While the pair put on a united front, all eyes were on the ever-elegantly dressed and fresh faced Jane the Virgin leading lady.

Gina Rodriguez and husband Joe
© Getty Images

Gina Rodriguez and husband Joe

Supportive and stylish

Looking very much in love, Gina’s husband Joe remained close to her throughout the affair. The actor matched his lady love in a blue suit and equally wide grin. He supported Gina on what marked her first public appearance since she stirred up controversy for an insensitive video post.

jessica alba and cash warren
© Getty Images

jessica alba and cash warren

Woman of the hour

Gina and Joe weren’t the only star couple to step out and support the organization, which provides children living in poverty with the basic necessities that every child deserves. Of course, board member Jessica Alba was in attendance, wearing a sparkling Ralph & Russo confection and accompanied by her husband Cash Warren.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
© Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend

#CoupleGoals

Seeing John Legend fawn over his gorgeous wife Chrissy Teigen was one of the cutest moments of the night!

baby2baby gala stars
© Getty Images

baby2baby gala stars

Fierce foursome

Jennifer Garner and Kate Hudson also made the A-list guest list!

