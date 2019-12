Ricky MartinandEva Longoriaare two of the brightest stars in the international entertainment's sky. They both have long, successful careers, they are adored and admired by millions of people, and they are have been good friends for years.

Even though they don't see each other as much they would like to due to their busy agendas, they keep in touch and share public messages of admiration with each other on their social media. Ricky and Eva have many things in common, like their commitment to use their exposure to improve the world we live in.