Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Matt Hunter talks being the Latino Justin Bieber and his evolution from actor to pop star
Matt Hunter talks being the Latino Justin Bieber and his evolution from actor to pop star
Eva Longoria and Jose Baston
Eva Longoria and Jose Baston

Come through, November! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest fall events around, the biggest names in Hollywood looked exceptional while out and about during the first week of November. Scroll through and see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

Street style

Eva Longoria and Jose "Pepe" Bastón, who aren’t often spotting out and about in L.A. together, were seen kicking off their weekend with a shopping trip! Ahead of Eva's Coco show, the lovebirds were #couplegoals as they turned the sidewalk into their runway. They strolled around in chic ensembles, with Eva’s white top and army cargo pants combo giving us life.

 

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Paul Rudd
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Paul Rudd

I’ll be there for you...

Jennifer Aniston had supportive ﻿friends in Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox and Paul Rudd as she received the “Artists Inspiration Award” during SAG-AFTRA Foundation's 4th Annual Patron of the Artists Awards at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on November 7 in Beverly Hills.

Lupita Nyong'o and Cicely Tyson
Lupita Nyong'o and Cicely Tyson

Legendary love

Legends united as Lupita Nyong'o and Cicely Tyson embraced at the NAACP LDF 33rd National Equal Justice Awards dinner at Cipriani 42nd Street on November 7 in NYC.

Venus Williams AMEX
Venus Williams AMEX

Trendy travel

Travel - but make it trendy. Venus Williams hosted an immersive American Express Travel experience, revealing the top 2020 Trending Destinations at the Greenwich Hotel’s TriBeCa Penthouse on November 7.

Dascha Polanco style
Dascha Polanco style

Red hot

Dascha Polanco popped in sparkling suit by Venera Arapu at the AT&T Filmmaker Mentorship Program premiere  at NeueHouse Los Angeles on November 7 in Hollywood.

Hailee Steinfeld and Leslie Odom Jr
Hailee Steinfeld and Leslie Odom Jr

Watch What Happens Live

Hailee Steinfeld and Leslie Odom Jr. made for a cute pair in the clubhouse on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” on November 7.

Zoe Saldana Gamora
Zoe Saldana Gamora

Kid for the night​

Zoe Saldana was all smiles as she joined Funko in celebrating their brand-new Hollywood location on Thursday, November 7. The star sweetly posed by her Gamora figurine at the VIP event, which featured Shake Shack burgers and ice cream from Ample Hills Creamery.

Denise Bidot style
Denise Bidot style

Shining star

Denise Bidot shone bright at the boohoo x All That Glitters launch party in L.A. on November 7. The body positive model paired a metallic dress with the [BLANKNYC] Stardust Jacket ($148).

Frozen II stars
Frozen II stars

Sketchy​

﻿Frozen II is on the way and its stars Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel, Josh Gad and Jonathan Groff stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! to discuss it. The foursome joined the host in drawing character portraits for charity.

Natalia Reyes style
Natalia Reyes style

Glittering goddess

Disco Diva! Natalia Reyes radiated in a dreamy Dolce & Gabbana gown at the Tokyo premiere of Terminator: Dark Fate on November 6.

Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin
Alec Baldwin and wife Hilaria Baldwin

Date night

Alec Baldwin had his loving wife Hilaria by his side at the NYC premiere of his new film Crown Vic. Afterward, Casamigos Tequila toasted to the stars at Tao’s Alphabet Bar.

Jonathan Van Ness and Lance Bass
Jonathan Van Ness and Lance Bass

Clean beauty

Biossance Ambassador Jonathan Van Ness had star friends like Lance Bass come out to support the launch of The Clean Academy, in partnership with the Environmental Media Association, at Harriet’s Rooftop in L.A. on November 6.

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West
Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West

Carpet comedy

In a rare turn of events, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West got silly on the red carpet backstage at the WSJ. Magazine 2019 Innovator Awards on November 6. The normally poised pair let loose backstage at the MOMA after presenting their friend Riccardo Tisci, Chief Creative Officer of Burberry, with the evening's fashion award. Of course, the Wests further paid homage to him by wearing Burberry.

Mario Lopez
Mario Lopez

Put ‘em up!

Mario Lopez supported Operation Smile’s  first ever Hollywood Fight Night at the Beverly Hills Hilton on November 6.

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson-Ross fight night
Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson-Ross fight night

​#CoupleGoals

Evan Ross and Ashlee Simpson-Ross (and her stunning pink hair) continued their support for Operation Smile at the Hollywood Fight Night.

Wilmer Valderrama style
Wilmer Valderrama style

Star salute

Wilmer Valderrama made a special appearance during the U.S.VETS SALUTE Gala at the Beverly Hilton on Tuesday, November 5.

Adam Rippon and Bobby Berk
Adam Rippon and Bobby Berk

Furniture festivities

Bobby Berk debuted his “The Bobby Berk for A.R.T. Furniture Collection” at the Light Lab in L.A. The Queer Eye star was bolstered by celebrity guests like Adam Rippon.

Gwyneth Paltrow style
Gwyneth Paltrow style

Power suit

Gwyneth Paltrow flaunted her usual flare for sophisticated ensembles at the Grand opening party of 1 Hotel West Hollywood. 

Maluma
Maluma

Fortunate

Maluma enjoyed a delicious dinner at TAO Downtown in NYC on November 5. The Colombian superstar shared his cheeky reading from one of their infamous fortune cookies: "There are temptations and opportunities waiting for you tonight."

Camila Morrone style
Camila Morrone style

Oh, Mickey, you’re so fine!

Camila Morrone rocked a Coach 1941 Spring 2020 denim dress and Coach x Richard Bernstein Barbara Streisand top handle bag to a private screening of her film Mickey & The Bear at the San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Tuesday, November 5.

Michael Pena 
Michael Pena 

Reel talk

Michael Peña was among stars at the Motion Picture & Television Fund's 8th annual “Reel Stories, Real Lives” event in L.A. on Monday, November 4. The unique evening featured powerful stories about industry members and their families who have benefitted from MPTF’s services. 

Padma Lakshmi
Padma Lakshmi

Womens Entrepreneurship Day

Ahead of Womens Entrepreneurship Day, Padma Lakshmi put on a pretty powder blue suit and partnered with Stacy's Pita Chips to celebrate female founders in the food and beverage industry with a luncheon. The NYC-held event marked the culmination of the inaugural Stacys Rise Project on November 4.

