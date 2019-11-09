View 9 pics | Celebrities
Eva Longoria and Ricky Martin: the story of their beautiful friendship

Eva Longoria and Ricky Martin: the story of their beautiful friendship
Eva Longoria and Ricky Martin: the story of their beautiful friendship

Ricky Martin and Eva Longoria strong friendship bond
Ricky Martin and Eva Longoria strong friendship bond

A very strong bond

Ricky Martin and Eva Longoria are two of the brightest stars in the international entertainment's sky. They both have long, successful careers, they are adored and admired by millions of people, and they are have been good friends for years.

Even though they don't see each other as much they would like to due to their busy agendas, they keep in touch and share public messages of admiration with each other on their social media. Ricky and Eva have many things in common, like their commitment to use their exposure to improve the world we live in. 

Good friends Eva Longoria and Ricky Martin together at Ricky´s foundation event
Good friends Eva Longoria and Ricky Martin together at Ricky´s foundation event

Ricky was Eva's first crush

Ricky and Eva have been close friends for many years, but in 2011 the actress shared a secret on social media: she had a huge crush on the Puerto Rican singer when she was younger! 'Ricky Martin was my first crush growing up. When I met him I was like, "You don't understand, I loved you so much growing up!", said the Texan actress.

Ricky Martin and Eva Longoria at US Open
Ricky Martin and Eva Longoria at US Open

So many things in common!

Ricky and Eva soon realized they had a lot of things in common. Not only do they enjoy similar activities, like a good tennis match (they are pictured here at the US Open), but they both are committed to helping others and have set up their own foundations: The Eva Longoria Foundation and the Ricky Martin Foundation. Eva's charity is focused on unlocking the full potential of Latinas whereas Ricky's fights against human trafficking. 

 

Eva Longoria and Ricky Martin together walk of fame
Eva Longoria and Ricky Martin together walk of fame

Sharing the big moments in life

Ricky has always been present at Eva Longoria's most important moments, such as her wedding to José Bastón in 2016. The event brought these two inseparable friends together once more, and apparently, according to Eva, Ricky and Victoria Beckham were the ones partying hardest at the celebration. 

Ricky also dedicated heartfelt words to his friend when she got her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. "You deserve nothing but the best, Eva," he said lovingly looking at her. 

Ricky Martin and Eva Longoria at her foundation's gala
Ricky Martin and Eva Longoria at her foundation's gala

Their philanthropic journey

"I have been able to pretty much go around the world with her in our philanthropic journey," said Ricky during his speech at the actress' Walk of Fame ceremony. As committed artists and human beings, they both put all their efforts into making a better world. Ricky supports Eva's foundation and tries to be at her side on the red carpet whenever she organizes a charitable event. Of course, she reciprocates.

Eva Longoria is always at Ricky Martin's foundation events
Eva Longoria is always at Ricky Martin's foundation events

I'll be there for you

Eva is also there for Ricky when he needs her support for his foundation, which not only fights to end human trafficking, but aims to improve the quality of life and education, and defend the rights of children and young people around the world.

 

Eva Longoria supports Ricky's initiative to rebuild hurricane-hit homes
Eva Longoria supports Ricky's initiative to rebuild hurricane-hit homes

A very special initiative

The 44-year-old actress proudly wears a T-shirt that reads #Allin4PR. This initiative of Ricky's aimed to rebuild the homes of people affected by hurricanes María and Irma in Puerto Rico in 2017. The simple design was an idea of the singer's children, who painted the flag to print it on the T-shirts.

Ricky Martin and Eva Longoria keep secrets
Ricky Martin and Eva Longoria keep secrets

A good friend always keeps a secret

Eva and Ricky still recall the time, during the Global Gift Foundation gala in Miami, when the actress was pregnant and Ricky was the only one who knew. A true friend, he took care of her the whole night as she, as most pregnant women in the first months, wasn't feeling very well. 

Ricky Martin and Eva Longoria admire each other greatly
Ricky Martin and Eva Longoria admire each other greatly

Ricky and Eva are spiritual twins

These two close friends are not afraid to tell how much admiration they have for each other. "This man is my spiritual twin!" Eva wrote on social media along with a beautiful picture of them. Ricky has also said beautiful things about the Texan actress, "It's not what happens in front of the camera, it's what this incredible woman does when the cameras are turned off."

 

