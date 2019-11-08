Months after her death, Humberto Zurita remembers his wife with immense love
Christian Bach's death took the world by complete surprise, including her devout fans and even some of her friends
The Mexican actor Humberto Zurita and Argentinian actress Christian Bach were married for 33 years.
Humberto and Christian had two boys: Sebastián and Emiliano, both of whom are also actors.
The actor published a video in which the late actress talks about her defects, details that Humberto remembers with love.
