Natalie Portman's greatest career moments

View Galleries
-
9 times Natalie Portman rocked midnight black on the red carpet
-
Natalie Portman's best looks: Lady in red vs pretty in pink
-
Kylie Jenner and Drake - 2019's surprise couple?
A little over a month after her surprise breakup from rapper Travis Scott, socialite and businesswoman Kylie Jenner may just be giving herself another...
-
Kylie Jenner's girl Stormi Webster is just like dad Travis Scott: 10 photos that prove it
-
Female performers who have rocked the stage during Super Bowl