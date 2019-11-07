View 10 pics | Celebrities
Natalie Portman's greatest career moments

Natalie Portman's Lucy in the Sky performance
Natalie Portman's Lucy in the Sky performance

Great characters

Natalie Portman is one of Hollywood's most-loved actresses for various reasons, one of them being the myriad of characters she has played on screen over the years. The Israeli-American has acted in over 40 films to date. Here is a list of Natalie's most impressive silver screen peformances and that have received the most love from audiences everywhere.

Natalie Portman was just 13 years old when she starred in Leon
Natalie Portman was just 13 years old when she starred in Leon

A talented and professional young actress

Natalie Portman began her career on the right foot when she played Mathilda in the movie Leon, which premiered in 1994. Natalie was just 13 years old and with this film, she showed the world she was ready to be a star.

Natalie Portman, Star Wars - the actress plays Padmé Amidala
Natalie Portman, Star Wars - the actress plays Padmé Amidala

Star Wars Saga

Star Wars director George Lucas offered the role of Padmé Amidala to Natalie when she was just 17 years old, specifically for Episode I The Phantom Menace. Although the film was not without critique, two more movies would come out also featuring Natalie: Star Wars: Episode II Attack of the Clones and Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith.

Natalie Portman, Clive Owen and Jude Law at the premiere of the movie Closer
Natalie Portman, Clive Owen and Jude Law at the premiere of the movie Closer

The world reacts to Natalie

In the midst of filming the Star Wars movies, Natalie got the opportunity to squeeze in one more movie, Closer, that premiered in 2004 and also starred A-listers like Julia Roberts, Clive Owen and Jude Law. She was nominated for the Golden Globes as Best Actress for her absolutely brilliant performance.

Natalie Portman alfombra roja estreno V for Vendetta
Natalie Portman alfombra roja estreno V for Vendetta

Things got very real

Evey Hammond is a role that Natalie brought to life for the science fiction, would-be cult favorite film, V for Vendetta. One of the pivotal scenes from the movie is when the character's hair is completely shaved off. The moment was of course, very real. Natalie agreed to get rid of her hair instead of wearing a cap so that the scene would be perfect. She is an actress who is very much committed to her roles!

Natalie Portman, Eric Bana y Scarlett Johanson en el estreno de The Other Boleyn Girl
Natalie Portman, Eric Bana y Scarlett Johanson en el estreno de The Other Boleyn Girl

An important project

Three A-listers signed up to star in the period film, The Other Boleyn Girl. Natalie Portman played the role of Anne Boleyn, a character that immediately piqued her interest the moment it was presented to her. The actress was impressed with the Queen consort's immense inner strength and strong personality.

Natalie Portman played Nina Sayers in Black Swan
Natalie Portman played Nina Sayers in Black Swan

Lauded and awarded for her performance

One of the career-defining moments in Natalie's life has undoubtedly been when she decided to star in Black Swan, a Darren Aronofsky film that premiered in 2010 and one in which Natalie played the character of ballerina Nina Sayers. For the role, Natalie won the Oscars for Best Actress; she also won big at the Golden Globes, BAFTA and at the SAG Awards.

Natalie Portman filming a scene for the movie Thor
Natalie Portman filming a scene for the movie Thor

The god of thunder

Along with Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman starred in the Marvel movie,Thor. In it, she plays Jane Foster, who is Thor's (Chris Hemsworth's) love interest. There will be a third installment by 2020: Thor: Love & Thunder.

Natalie Portman at the Jackie Kennedy movie premiere
Natalie Portman at the Jackie Kennedy movie premiere

The nation's First Lady

Natalie Portman then brought Jacqueline Kennedy to life on the big screen, John F. Kennedy's wife and former First Lady from 1961 to 1963, when the 35th President of the United States was assassinated. This movie recounts the years that Jackie lived at The White House and her widowed life afterwards.  

Natalie Portman plays Lucy
Natalie Portman plays Lucy

Among the stars

Natalie's most recent work on the big screen was Lucy in the Sky for which the actress completely changed her look to play Lucy Cola, an astronaut who loses touch with reality.

