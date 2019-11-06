Salma Hayek’s daughter, Valentina Paloma, may not be an actress like her mother (maybe in the future!), but she's already attended her fair share of red carpet events. Through the years, the 12-year-old has grown up surrounded by stars. as From an early age she’s been accompanying her famous mamá to elite social events, fashion shows, and of course, movie premieres.

Although she’s not often seen in the public eye, Valentina has been spotted numerous times supporting her alongside her father, François-Henri Pinault. Thus far she’s made appearances at everything from the Puss in Boots L.A. premiere to La Belle et la Bete (Beauty and the Beast) Paris premiere among other outings, but we can’t wait to see her at more red carpet events now that she’s a pre-teen and all.

Scroll through the gallery to see some of her cutest red carpet moments!