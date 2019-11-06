Born on February 1, 2018, Stormi Webster has charmed everyone with her cuteness. Whenever photos of the adorable tot pop up on social media, fans always comment on how much she resembles her parents.

While some think she got her looks from Kylie Jenner, others see more similarities with Travis Scott, and the debate continues!

Not even her parents have been able to agree on who their child resembles the most. Kendall Jenner’s sister maintains her child is the spitting image of her father, based on a pose she struck during a family outing.

In this photo, Stormi is seen imitating one of the rapper’s best-known and most typical poses - so he can chalk that one up as a point to him.