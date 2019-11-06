View 9 pics | Celebrities
Kylie Jenner's girl Stormi Webster is just like dad Travis Scott: 10 photos that prove it

...
Kylie Jenner's girl Stormi Webster is just like dad Travis Scott: 10 photos that prove it
Kylie Jenner's girl Stormi Webster is just like dad Travis Scott: 10 photos that prove it

Is Stormi just like Travis Scott?
© @kyliejenner

Is Stormi just like Travis Scott?

Does Stormi look more like Travis Scott or Kylie Jenner?

Born on February 1, 2018, Stormi Webster has charmed everyone with her cuteness. Whenever photos of the adorable tot pop up on social media, fans always comment on how much she resembles her parents.

While some think she got her looks from Kylie Jenner, others see more similarities with Travis Scott, and the debate continues!

Not even her parents have been able to agree on who their child resembles the most. Kendall Jenner’s sister maintains her child is the spitting image of her father, based on a pose she struck during a family outing.

In this photo, Stormi is seen imitating one of the rapper’s best-known and most typical poses - so he can chalk that one up as a point to him.

Stormi has Travis Scott’s attitude
© @kyliejenner

Stormi has Travis Scott’s attitude

Similar ‘tudes

During a visit to an aquarium on July 31, Kylie Jenner was surprised about a pose her daughter adopted. Stormi definitely wasn’t looking at the fish; instead, she was striking a similar pose to her dad.

"look at your daughter @travisscott she’s too cool for me now," she posted on social media.

Stormi also dresses like her dad
© @kyliejenner

Stormi also dresses like her dad

Similar fashion sense 

Even though it’s not uncommon to see her wearing fashionable outfits, Stormi also likes to show her dad’s influence on her by wearing classic Travis Scott outfits.

The same thing happened on January 20 when she was seen wearing one of her dad's tour T-shirts and cargo pants.

Stormi has Travis Scott's smile
© @kyliejenner

Stormi has Travis Scott's smile

Has Stormi got Travis Scott’s smile?

In April 2018, Stormi’s smile was compared to her father’s. After getting them both to grin, Kylie Jenner asked her followers if Travis Scott and her daughter were twins.

Travis Scott's family is sure he and daughter Stormi are two peas in a pod
© @travisscott

Travis Scott's family is sure he and daughter Stormi are two peas in a pod

Peas in a pod?

Travis’ family sees a great resemblance between Stormi and the rapper. They say seeing Stormi is like seeing a baby Travis. 

Stormi and her dad Travis Scott even sleep the same way
© @travisscott

Stormi and her dad Travis Scott even sleep the same way

They sleep the same 

Though it's true small children usually choose to sleep with their moms at naptime, Stormi is different since she’d rather sleep with her dad. And after seeing this photo, we get why.

Stormi has dad Travis Scott's style
© @kyliejenner

Stormi has dad Travis Scott's style

Dad’s style

This photo shows how in sync Travis Scott and Stormi are when they wear matching outfits. The tot looks amazing when she dresses like her mother and when she goes for something more casual and comfortable.

Travis Scott and daughter Stormi share their cute side
© @traviscott

Travis Scott and daughter Stormi share their cute side

They both have soft spots

Though Travis looks like a tough guy, he's really a big softie, something that comes out whenever he’s with Stormi. He feels like she can relate to him and they're often seen playing and even sleeping in similar positions.

Does Stormi have her dad’s looks?
© @travisscott

Does Stormi have her dad’s looks?

Do Stormi and Travis look alike?

While Kylie Jenner is adamant Stormi looks just like her when she was a baby, it’s also undeniable that her first child has also inherited some of Travis Scott’s features, as you can see in this profile picture.

