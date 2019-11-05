The spotlight fell on James in 2000 when he attended the Oscar Awards ceremony with Angelina, who won Best Supporting Actress for Girl Interrupted. The star began her acceptance speech by saying: \"I'm so in love with my brother right now,\" and pictures of them sharing a kiss on the lips raised eyebrows.

Angelina later spoke of the media storm around their display of affection, telling People three years later: \"We're the best of friends. And it wasn't some odd open-mouthed kiss. It was disappointing that something so beautiful and pure could be turned into a circus.\"