Enrique Santos, radio host and DJ extraordinaire, presented one of the hottest events of the year, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina, on Saturday, November 2 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, FL. With Jennifer Lopez being honored with the Premio Corazón at the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina concert for her humanitarian work, singers, athletes and artists all convened to join in the celebration. Before they did, they stopped by iHeartRadio’s official Portrait Studio, where they were given the extra glam, ultra fierce treatment with these closeups. Check them out below!