The Latinx community is in mourning following the recent death of the legendary astrologer and TV icon, Walter Mercado, who passed away from kidney failure on Saturday, November 2, at the age of 87. Stars and fans of the late Puerto Rican immediately took to their social media accounts to share their grief and give their colondences. Zoe Saldana, Rosario Dawson and Dascha Polanco are among the many celebrities who acknowledged the former dancer’s death with RIP messages.

For 15 years, the famous television personality flooded the homes of Latinx families with his extravagant readings of horoscopes and predictions of the future. Not only was he idolized for his flamboyant wardrobe featuring gaudy, sparkly get-ups and flashy jewelry, but he always ended his segments by wishing his audience: “Pero sobre todo, mucho, mucho, mucho amor.”

Scroll through the gallery to see how celebrities have reacted to the death of Walter Mercado.