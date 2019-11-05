The Latin Grammys are on Thursday, November 14, and we could not be more excited about all the trendsetting red carpet styles that we are likely to see from some of our favorite Latinx celebrities as they hit the carpet.



We’ve been able to enjoy tons of iconic styles transformations over the last 19 years from some of the Latin music industries' biggest winners. Below we’ve gathered some of the top celebrity style before-and-afters who have graced the Latin Grammys red carpet and Latin Grammys stage.