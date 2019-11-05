View 7 pics | Celebrities

Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina Paloma's cutest red carpet moments

...
Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina Paloma's cutest red carpet moments
You're reading

Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina Paloma's cutest red carpet moments

1/7
Maluma pranks bestie Jennifer Lopez in funny video
Next

Maluma pranks bestie Jennifer Lopez in funny video
Salma Hayek daughter Valentina Paloma red carpet
© Getty Images

Salma Hayek daughter Valentina Paloma red carpet

Salma Hayek’s daughter, Valentina Paloma, may not be an actress like her mother (maybe in the future!), but she's already attended her fair share of red carpet events. Through the years, the 12-year-old has grown up surrounded by stars. as From an early age she’s been accompanying her famous mamá to elite social events, fashion shows, and of course, movie premieres.

Although she’s not often seen in the public eye, Valentina has been spotted numerous times supporting her alongside her father, François-Henri Pinault. Thus far she’s made appearances at everything from the Puss in Boots L.A. premiere to La Belle et la Bete (Beauty and the Beast) Paris premiere among other outings, but we can’t wait to see her at more red carpet events now that she’s a pre-teen and all.

Scroll through the gallery to see some of her cutest red carpet moments!

 

La Belle et La Bete

Valentina joined her parents for the red carpet premiere of Beauty and the Beast in Paris, France. Salma's mini fashionista looks très chic in a cape ensemble and leopard print details. 

Salma Hayek daughter Valentina Paloma red carpet
© Getty Images

Salma Hayek daughter Valentina Paloma red carpet

Puss In Boots

V accompanied her mom to the L.A. premiere of Puss In Boots and of course, got VIP access posing with the film's star. How cute is she in that little red dress?

MORE: Everything you need to know about Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina Paloma Pinault

Salma Hayek daughter Valentina Paloma red carpet
© Getty Images

Salma Hayek daughter Valentina Paloma red carpet

Pretty in pink

Valentina might not have been her happiest during this red carpet moment, but she still looked adorable!

Salma Hayek daughter Valentina Paloma red carpet
© Getty Images

Salma Hayek daughter Valentina Paloma red carpet

Family time!

Little Valentina stood for a glam photo session with mami and papi. 

Salma Hayek daughter Valentina Paloma red carpet
© Getty Images

Salma Hayek daughter Valentina Paloma red carpet

Like mother, like daughter

Salma matched with her only child with all-black mom-daughter get-ups. 

Salma Hayek daughter Valentina Paloma red carpet
© Getty Images

Salma Hayek daughter Valentina Paloma red carpet

Daddy's girl

Valentina posed for a sweet photo opp with her dad while at the Deauville American Film Festival. 

MORE: Salma Hayek's daughter Valentina Paloma turns 12 – see how she's grown!

Salma Hayek daughter Valentina Paloma red carpet
© Getty Images

Salma Hayek daughter Valentina Paloma red carpet

Three generations

Valentina matched the pink carpet while at the 'Woman Awards' in Madrid with her mom and grandmother, Diana Jiménez. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries