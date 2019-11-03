View 14 pics | Celebrities

iHeart Portrait Studio: The stars like you've never seen them before

...
iHeart Portrait Studio: The stars like you've never seen them before
You're reading

iHeart Portrait Studio: The stars like you've never seen them before

1/14
Meet Valerie Domínguez, Shakira's famous model-actress cousin
Next

Meet Valerie Domínguez, Shakira's famous model-actress cousin
Enrique Santos, DJ and radio host, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina host
© Yanni De Melo

Enrique Santos, DJ and radio host, iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina host

Enrique Santos, radio host and DJ extraordinaire, made the impossible happen on Saturday, November 2 by bringing all the stars together under one roof at the American Airlines Arena in Miami, FL. With ﻿Jennifer Lopez being honored with the Corazón award at the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina concert for all her exceptional work as a triple threat (singer, actress, dancer), singers, athletes and artists all convened to join in the celebration. But before that, they stopped by iHeartRadio’s official Portrait Studio, where they were given the extra glam, ultra fierce treatment with these closeups. Check them out below!

iHeart Radio Fiesta Latina has Amara La Negra showing us her best moves
© Yanni De Melo

iHeart Radio Fiesta Latina has Amara La Negra showing us her best moves

En Vogue

Amara La Negra needed no direction when posing for the cameras. "My perfect picture for social media is definitely to be organic. I think that as long as you can feel the energy through the picture, that’s all that matters, whether it’s sad, happy, sexy, whatever!"
 

MORE: Shakira reveals her favorite song of all time - can you guess which one it is?

Amara La Negra posing at iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina
© Yanni De Melo

Amara La Negra posing at iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

Amara poses like the fierce Latina she is, showing us her best moves and how to stay in the moment for the best photo.  Lights, camera, action!

MORE: The bromance continues! Maluma and Marc Anthony reunite

Tito El Bambino gives us his best serious shot at iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina
© Yanni De Melo

Tito El Bambino gives us his best serious shot at iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

Tito El Bambino

The Puerto Rican singer and songwriter is all business with his portrait. Wearing shades and looking fly, the Pega Pega singer knows how to wow the cameras with his sultry look.

RELATED: Latin Grammy Winners: How they've changed in 19 years!

lupita-infante-iheart-radio-portrait
© Yanni De Melo

lupita-infante-iheart-radio-portrait

Lupita Infante

Pedro Infante's granddaughter smiles confidently for the cameras, looking completely poised just before she opened up the iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina show minutes later, belting out a few tunes along with a mariachi band.

MORE: Selena Gomez marks first number one single with 'Lose You To Love Me'

pedro-capo-latin-grammys-iheart-radio-portrait
© Yanni De Melo

pedro-capo-latin-grammys-iheart-radio-portrait

Pedro Capó

Why is Señor Capó all smiles, you ask? Oh, it could have something to do with his two Latin Grammy nominations for his hit single Calma and Urban Fusion/Performance of the Calma Remix. We are rooting for you, Pedro!

Marko Musica, Venezuelan singer, poses for iHeartRadio Portrait Studio
© Yanni De Melo

Marko Musica, Venezuelan singer, poses for iHeartRadio Portrait Studio

Marko

Tall, spunky and full of energy, Marko, the Venezuelan up-and-comer whose urban voice will have you boppin', knows how to please the crowd with his funny antics. Estan listos, chicos? We think his over 5 million social media followers are!

MORE: Camila Cabello shares where she and Shawn Mendes shared their first smooch

Julian Gil at iHeart Radio Fiesta Latina
© Yanni De Melo

Julian Gil at iHeart Radio Fiesta Latina

Julián Gil

Is that you, Clark Kent? Yes, ladies - we asked him and he said that is open to getting married again! The Argentine actor and TV host smolders for the camera.

Snow Tha Product, at iHeartRadio Latina
© Yanni De Melo

Snow Tha Product, at iHeartRadio Latina

Snow Tha Product

The Mexican-American rapper served some looks with the purple haze effects adding a level of funk that only she can pull off.

WHO'S THAT GIRL? Cardi B is completely unrecognizable without makeup

Sech poses for iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina's official Portrait Studio
© Yanni De Melo

Sech poses for iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina's official Portrait Studio

Sech

The Panamanian singer has a lot to celebrate this year, including his first Latin Grammy nomination for Best Urban/Fusion Performance for his song Otro Trago featuring Darell. 2020 will surely be a great one for Sech, as his tour will kick off in February!

Sebastian Villalobos, iHeartRadio Portrait Studio
© Yanni De Melo

Sebastian Villalobos, iHeartRadio Portrait Studio

Sebastian Villalobos

The Colombian heartthrob didn't just don a teddy bear spring lanyard around his neck - he is truly a teddy bear in real life! The young social media influencer turned singer (whose song will debut November 8!) is ready for his closeup.

montana-tucker-iheart-radio-fiesta-latina-singer
© Yanni De Melo

montana-tucker-iheart-radio-fiesta-latina-singer

Montana Tucker

Here we have another triple threat (watch out, Jennifer Lopez!). Montana is a singer, actress and dancer and she showed up full of smiles and boundless energy!

Randy and Jowell, reggaetoneros at iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina
© Yanni De Melo

Randy and Jowell, reggaetoneros at iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina

Randy and Jowell

The Puerto Rican reggaetoneros now how to put on a show, just like they know how to dress the part! Breaking out in song, they shared with HOLA! USA how to get the party started with their favorite JLo song (I'm Real, featuring Ja Rule).

Vladimir Guerrero Ramos, Jr baseball player
© Yanni De Melo

Vladimir Guerrero Ramos, Jr baseball player

Vladimir Guerrero Ramos, Jr.

The Canadian-Dominican baseball player came to have fun, and as you can see with his photo, he is serious about it! 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries