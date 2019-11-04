View 9 pics | Celebrities

Latin Grammy winners: how they've changed in 19 years

Latin Grammy winners: how they've changed in 19 years
Latin Grammy winners: how they've changed in 19 years

Camila
Camila

The Latin Grammys are on Thursday, November 14, and we could not be more excited about all the trendsetting red carpet styles that we are likely to see from some of our favorite Latinx celebrities as they hit the carpet.

We’ve been able to enjoy tons of iconic styles transformations over the last 19 years from some of the Latin music industries' biggest winners. Below we’ve gathered some of the top celebrity style before-and-afters who have graced the Latin Grammys red carpet and Latin Grammys stage.

 

Camila

What they won: Album of the Year for Dejarte de Amar

When they won: 2010​

Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera

What she won: Female Pop Vocal Album for Genio Atrapado 

When she won: 2000​

Gloria Estefan
Gloria Estefan

Gloria Estefan

What she won: Short Form Music Video for No Me Dejes de Querer

What year she won: 2000

 

J Balvin
J Balvin

J Balvin

What he won: Urban Music Album for La Familia

When he won: 2014

Juanes
Juanes

Juanes

What he won: Rock Solo Vocal Album for Fíjate Bien

When he won: 2001

Karol G
Karol G

Karol G

What she won: New Artist

When he won: 2018

 

Luis Fonsi
Luis Fonsi

Luis Fonsi

What he won: Song of the Year for Aqui Estoy Yo 

When he won: 2009

Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres
Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres

Marc Anthony 

What he won: Record of the Year for Dímelo

When he won: 2000

Nicky Jam
Nicky Jam

Nicky Jam

What he won: Urban Fusion/Performance for El Perdón

When he won: 2015

 

