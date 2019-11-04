Latin Grammy nominated songs from 2000 that'll give you all the feels

View Galleries
-
Latin Grammy winners: how they've changed in 19 years
-
Here are the Latin Grammy Awards nominees!
If there was any doubt that Latin music was as boppin' as ever, here's the proof!! The Latin Grammy Awards ceremony will celebrate its 20th...
-
Maluma reacts to not being nominated for a 2019 Latin Grammy
The 2019 Latin Grammy nominations were announced revealing Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz leads the pack with eight nominations including Best...
-
See all the craziest costumes at Heidi Klum’s 2019 Halloween bash
-
The best Halloween costumes royals have worn throughout the years