View 6 pics | Celebrities

Latin Grammy nominated songs from 2000 that'll give you all the feels

...
Latin Grammy nominated songs from 2000 that'll give you all the feels
You're reading

Latin Grammy nominated songs from 2000 that'll give you all the feels

1/6
Penelope Cruz is inspiring our next hair appointment with her latest short 'do
Next

Penelope Cruz is inspiring our next hair appointment with her latest short 'do
Shakira
© Getty Images

Shakira

The 20th annual Latin Grammys are quickly approaching. Music’s greatest will converge at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on November 14 to celebrate and honor this year’s best Latin music. 

The artists dominating today’s music scene is very different from the first annual Latin Grammys. In 2019, we can’t stop head bopping to Rosalía’s hits or Sebastian Yatra’s smooth tunes, and let’s not even get started on the urban music that’s made waves in the last few years. Bad Bunny, J Balvin and Ozuna are some of the genre’s best talents that have successfully crossed over to the American market. But twenty years ago, different artists were topping the charts. Shakira was just starting out in her career, a 20-year-old Christina Aguilera made her first Spanish album and Ricky Martin had put out his iconic song Livin La Vida Loca

Keep scrolling to remember some of the most popular songs that were nominated for a Grammy in the first ever Latin Grammys awards!

 

Shakira—Ojos Así

Shakira was nominated for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance for her song Ojos Así. The music video, which was just as memorable as the song, featured the Colombian singer rocking long, red hair with dark roots. Trust, it was a look that every girl wanted that year.​

 

Santana and Mana
© Getty Images

Santana and Mana

Carlos Santana and Fernando Olvera—Corazón Espinado

The duo won Record of the Year for their song Corazón Espinado. It was the one track always playing at your familia’s Sunday barbecues.

MORE: Maluma reacts to not being nominated for a 2019 Latin Grammy 

Christina Aguilera
© Getty Images

Christina Aguilera

Christina Aguilera—Genio Atrapado

In 2000, the pop singer made an entirely Spanish album titled Mi Reflejo. Her song Genio Atrapado (Genie in a Bottle) was nominated in the same category as Shakira’s track for Best Female Pop Vocal Performance, and the singer also gave a live performance of the song during the show. What a time to be alive.

Ricky Martin, Celia Cruz and Gloria Estefan
© Getty Images

Ricky Martin, Celia Cruz and Gloria Estefan

Ricky Martin—Livin’ La Vida Loca

This is by far the greatest chorus of all time. Upside, inside out, we were all living the vida loca during the 2000s when this gem of a track dropped.

MORE: J Balvin clears up Latin Grammys comment: 'I do this for the culture and the movement'

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony—No Me Ames

Although Jennifer and Marc weren’t an item yet (she was dating P. Diddy), the duo put out this Spanish track that made everyone ~feel~. It was like Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes performing at this year's VMAs. A few years later, the two got married and had twins Emme and Max together.

GettyImages-2298797-latin-grammys-2000-nominated-songs-gallery
© Getty Images

GettyImages-2298797-latin-grammys-2000-nominated-songs-gallery

Marc Anthony—Dímelo

This upbeat tempo is one of the singer’s English songs that was nominated in 2000 for Song of the Year. And it’s easy to see why—the lyrics, the beats, the bravados. It’s Marc Anthony at his greatest.

 

Take a trip down memory lane with these chart toppers from 2000.

 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries