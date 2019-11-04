View 9 pics | Celebrities

Roselyn Sanchez's jungle-themed 2nd birthday party for son Dylan is the cutest!

...
Roselyn Sanchez's jungle-themed 2nd birthday party for son Dylan is the cutest!
You're reading

Roselyn Sanchez's jungle-themed 2nd birthday party for son Dylan is the cutest!

1/9
Cardi B is completely unrecognizable without makeup - see the photos!
Next

Cardi B is completely unrecognizable without makeup - see the photos!
007-roselyn-sanchez-son-jungle-birthday
© @roselyn_sanchez

007-roselyn-sanchez-son-jungle-birthday

Roselyn Sanchez and Eric Winter officially have a two-year-old on their hands. In celebration of the special occasion, the Grand Hotel star and the actor threw their baby boy Dylan a jungle-themed party. The event, which was complete with family and friends, featured yellow and green décor and a host of stuffed tigers, giraffes and more exotic animals. 

Dylan was in for an extra surprise as his parents brought in a few real-life animals to enhance the party experience. Of course, you have utter FOMO, but cure it by scrolling through to see the best, cutest and wildest moments from the party.

 

All about Dylan​

The Grand Hotel star and The Rookie actor were joined by family and friends as they showered their baby boy with love 

Roselyn Sanchez throws son jungle second birthday
© @roselyn_sanchez

Roselyn Sanchez throws son jungle second birthday

It’s a party​

Roselyn and Eric helped their baby boy usher in his second year of life with a wild bash

Roselyn Sanchez throws son jungle second birthday
© @roselyn_sanchez

Roselyn Sanchez throws son jungle second birthday

Roar!!!​

Dylan had a blast as he was able to pet some friendly animals in the petting zoo section

Roselyn Sanchez throws son jungle second birthday
© @roselyn_sanchez

Roselyn Sanchez throws son jungle second birthday

Have a ball​

Not only did Dylan’s party feature a petting zoo, there was a ball pit as well.

Roselyn Sanchez throws son jungle second birthday
© @roselyn_sanchez

Roselyn Sanchez throws son jungle second birthday

Cake! 

One of the sweetest parts of the party was the adorable jungle cake, which was made by Dylan’s grandma.

Roselyn Sanchez son jungle-themed party
© @roselyn_sanchez

Roselyn Sanchez son jungle-themed party

Delicious eats!​

Of course, there were plenty of bites, including mini sliders and sandwiches, to go around,

Roselyn Sanchez throws son jungle second birthday
© @roselyn_sanchez

Roselyn Sanchez throws son jungle second birthday

Get wild​

Roselyn was on theme in an amimal print skirt while she posed with a few of the stuffed animals.

Roselyn Sanchez throws son jungle second birthday
© @roselyn_sanchez

Roselyn Sanchez throws son jungle second birthday

Wild decor ​

The party featured green, yellow and gold decorations and a host of wild stuffed animals surrounding the space.

Roselyn Sanchez throws son jungle second birthday
© @roselyn_sanchez

Roselyn Sanchez throws son jungle second birthday

Get wild​

Roselyn was on theme in an amimal print skirt while she posed with a few of the stuffed animals.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries