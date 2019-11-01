View 4 pics | Back to story
Leer en Español

James Rodríguez´s first family photo with newborn baby boy Samuel

...
James Rodríguez´s first family photo with newborn baby boy Samuel
You're reading

James Rodríguez´s first family photo with newborn baby boy Samuel

1/4
Demi Lovato returns to spotlight with inspiring interview alongside Sofia Carson
Next

Demi Lovato returns to spotlight with inspiring interview alongside Sofia Carson
James Rodríguez first pic of baby boy Samuel
© @jamesrodriguez10

James Rodríguez first pic of baby boy Samuel

James Rodriguez Real Madrid soccer star
© @jamesrodriguez10

James Rodriguez Real Madrid soccer star

James Rodriguez first family photo with newborn
© @jamesrodriguez10

James Rodriguez first family photo with newborn

Marc Anthony´s ex-wife Shannon de Lima
© @shadelima

Marc Anthony´s ex-wife Shannon de Lima

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries