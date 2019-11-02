View 13 pics | Celebrities

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

...
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
You're reading

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

1/13
The taco recipe that will get your tastebuds dancing
Next

The taco recipe that will get your tastebuds dancing
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos
© @kellyripa

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

¡Hola Noviembre! Whether taking spooky selfies, sharing a wicked laugh or hitting up some of the hottest fall events around, the biggest names in Hollywood looked exceptional while out and about during Hallo-week. Get ready for one more skele-fun ride as you scroll through and see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

#Marriage

Kelly Ripa quipped yet another hilarious sentiment alongside this Day of the Dead photo of her and hubby Mark Conseulos in festive attire. She simply wrote: “#Marriage” on Friday, November 1.

Matthew McConaughey gives back
© Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey gives back

Cooking for a cause

Matthew McConaughey and the Wild Turkey community teamed up with disaster relief organization Operation BBQ Relief at the "With Thanks" 2019 event on November 1. They cooked, prepared and delivered meals to first responders battling the many fires in the Los Angeles area.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
© Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Hallo-QUEEN

Hostess with the mostess Heidi Klum and had her pumpkin king Tom Kaulitz by her side during her highly-anticipated 20th Annual Halloween Party presented by Amazon Prime Video and SVEDKA Vodka at Cathédrale in NYC on October 31.

Maluma
© Getty Images

Maluma

​Casanova

Maluma sported major swag at Heidi’s party. Between the dapper suit and the rose in his mouth, fans were entranced as he waltzed into the NYC outing.

Mariah Carey
© Craig Barrett/ Getty Images

Mariah Carey

MC rocks

While every other day of the year Mariah Carey belts out ballads, the singer rocked a rocker look for the Halloween bash.

Ellen DeGeneres and Cardi B Halloween
© Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

Ellen DeGeneres and Cardi B Halloween

Ellen DeGeneres and Cardi B on Halloween episode

Ellen DeGeneres transformed into “Cardi E” - inspired by Cardi B’s character in the film Hustlers - for her “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Halloween episode. The audience was thrilled when the “okurrr queen” herself popped onto the stage.

Luis “El Yaki” Partida
© Joshua Sudock/Disneyland Resort

Luis “El Yaki” Partida

Loco for Coco

Mexican singer Luis “El Yaki” Partida met Miguel of Disney and Pixar’s film Coco in between performances of "A Musical Celebration of Coco" in Plaza de la Familia at Disney California Adventure Park.

Lupita Nyong
© NBCUniversal

Lupita Nyong

Haunted happenings

Lupita Nyong'o was regretting her choice to make a horror movie as she screamed her way through Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights, which featured a terrifying Us maze. Much to the delight (and horror) of guests, she reprised her infamous role as Red for a haunt.

Gisele Bundchen
© Courtesy of Christian Dior Parfums

Gisele Bundchen

Shangahi shimmer

Gisele Bundchen was all smiles at the new Dior Capture Totale line at the Dior Skincare Summit in Shanghai.

Friends Halloween costumes
© @sarafoster

Friends Halloween costumes

Halloween Boxtume

“The one where the mom forces the kids to dress up as the cast of friends with her for Halloween,” Sara Foster wrote along with an epic group Halloween costume shot. The mom enlisted her daughters Josie and Valentina into the perfect Amazon Boxtume homage to the ladies of Friends.

Emilia Clarke, Emma Thompson and Henry Golding
© Getty Images

Emilia Clarke, Emma Thompson and Henry Golding

LOL

We need a little Christmas now! The cast and creative team of Last Christmas - Emilia Clarke, Henry Golding, Emma Thompson, Paul Feig and Greg Wise - had a ball at the SiriusXM studios in NYC on Tuesday, October 29.

Last Christmas movie premiere
© Getty Images

Last Christmas movie premiere

Festive foursome

Emma Thompson, Emilia Clarke and Henry Golding then glammed up joined their co-star Michelle Yeoh for the Last Christmas premiere at AMC Lincoln Square, NYC.

Heidi Klum Style
© Getty Images

Heidi Klum Style

The Apple of our Iris

Former Victoria’s Secret Angel Heidi Klum was an angel once again at Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation’s Angel Ball 2019 at Cipriani Wall Street on October 28 in NYC. The model donned flowing Iris van Herpen confection.

 

GALLERY: Click here to see all of the crazy costumes from Heidi Klum’s epic party

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries