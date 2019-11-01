View 13 pics | Celebrities

See all the craziest costumes at Heidi Klum’s 2019 Halloween bash

...
Heidi Klum
© Craig Barrett/ Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Halloween’s biggest party was a smash! Every year, supermodel Heidi Klum hosts the hottest party in town for the spooky holiday. Celebrities, models and musicians all come out to play and show off their sexiest, scariest and most creative costumes while mingling and taking epic photos for the ‘gram. 

One of the best parts of this party is waiting to see what costume Heidi decides to wear, and she did not disappoint this year. The 46-year-old star transformed into a gory and bloody alien, while her husband Tom Kaulitz was her astronaut hostage. 

Presented by Amazon Prime Video and SVEDKA Vodka, the star-studded event was held at the at Cathédrale in New York and was decorated as a haunted insane asylum. There were signature cocktails, music by Questlove and a surprise cake that honored the past 20 years of Heidi’s epic Halloween costumes. 

Keep scrolling to see how the celebs dressed this year!

 

Heidi Klum

Heidi posed in front of her theme cake showing off the gory details of her alien costume. The actress, who got ready in front of a live audience at an Amazon Prime bookstore in New York City, revealed it took over 12 hours to get ready.

Maluma
© Getty Images

Maluma

Maluma

The Colombian singer sported major swag as a masked Casanova type wearing a dapper suit while holding a rose in his mouth.

Mariah Carey
© Craig Barrett/ Getty Images

Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey

The singer, who usually belts out ballads, opted to dress as a rocker this Halloween.

Georgia Fowler
© Getty Images

Georgia Fowler

Georgia Fowler

Breakfast at Tiffany’s, but make it on the go!

Elsa Hosk
© Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Elsa Hosk

Elsa Hosk

The supermodel dressed up as Natalie Portman’s character from Closer. The most iconic part of the stripper look is the pink bob and, of course, the dollar bills attached to her leg.

Maya Stepper & Mikkel Gregers
© Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Maya Stepper & Mikkel Gregers

Maya Stepper and Mikkel Gregers

The couple were the spitting image of Angelina Jolie and her then husband Billy Bob Thornton circa 2000.

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka
© Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka

The duo hilariously dressed up as Mary Kate & Ashley Olsen with long, black dresses and tons of contouring.

Questlove
© Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Questlove

Questlove

The Roots drummer sported American Gothic vibes with his costume.

Taylor Hill
© Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Taylor Hill

Taylor Hill

The Victoria’s Secret Angel went all out for her Gamora costume with green body paint, red wig and a tight leather getup.

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin
© Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin

Dylan Sprouse and Barbara Palvin

The cute couple, who are both fans of anime, dressed as Ashitaka and San.

Halima Aden
© Craig Barrett/ Getty Images

Halima Aden

Halima Aden

The model looked regal in her Maleficent costume.

Benito and Skinner and Terrence O’Connor
© Craig Barrett/ Getty Images

Benito and Skinner and Terrence O’Connor

Benito Skinner and Terrence O’Connor

The duo wore Kendall and Kylie Jenner’s matching feather gowns from this year’s Met Gala.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz
© Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz

The Queen of Halloween and her husband were a scary pair together. She was an bloody alien, while he was the astronaut who was captured by her. They began planning this costume last year in November, according to People.

