Frozen 2, Cats, Rise of Skywalker, more movies to watch this holiday season

Frozen 2, Cats, Rise of Skywalker, more movies to watch this holiday season
Frozen 2, Cats, Rise of Skywalker, more movies to watch this holiday season

Jennifer Lopez just wore the perfect nude polish and it's only $9!
Jennifer Lopez just wore the perfect nude polish and it's only $9!
Frozen 2, Cats, Rise of Skywalker, More movies to watch this holiday season
© Disney/Netflix/Sony Pictures

Frozen 2, Cats, Rise of Skywalker, More movies to watch this holiday season

It's the most wonderful time of the year. That's right. ‘Tis the season for holiday movies! As we head approach Thanksgiving and Christmas, moviegoers are being gifted a number of highly anticipated sequels, as well as comedies and feel good films. From the Mr. Rogers biopic A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood to the final Star Wars installment, The Rise of Skywalker, HOLA! USA has rounded up the must-see movies of the season. Scroll through to see what we plan on watching, and streaming, during the holidays...

Holiday movies
© Netflix/Steve Wilkie

Holiday movies

Let It Snow

Based on the best-selling young adult novel by John Green, Maureen Johnson, and Lauren Myracle, the Netflix flick stars Isabela MercedShameik MooreOdeya RushLiv HewsonMitchell HopeKiernan ShipkaJacob Batalon, and Joan Cusack. The movie revolves around a group of high school seniors after a snowstorm hits their small Midwestern town on Christmas Eve. 

 

Stream on Netflix November 8

Cats
© Universal Pictures and RUG Ltd.

Cats

Cats

You’re invited to the Jellicle Ball! One of the longest-running shows in West End and Broadway history is heading to the big screen to see which cat will be reborn on the Heaviside Layer. Directed by Oscar winner Tom Hooper, the musical is comprised of an all-star cast, including James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift, Rebel Wilson and Francesca Hayward. Naturally the film will feature Andrew Lloyd Webber’s iconic music, as well as a new original song titled "Beautiful Ghosts" written by Webber and Swift.

 

Opens in theaters December 20

holiday films
© Disney

holiday films

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker 

The late Carrie Fisher, as well as Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Anthony Daniels, Lupita Nyong’o, and Joonas Suotamo return for the final installment of the Star Wars saga, which was directed by J.J. Abrams. Disney teased that new legends will be born in the The Rise of Skywalker. Be sure to plan bathroom breaks accordingly, as this will be the longest Star Wars film to date, clocking in at 2 hours and 35 minutes

 

Opens in theaters December 20.

Jumanji: The Next Level
© Sony Pictures

Jumanji: The Next Level

Jumanji: The Next Level 

 

Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, and Nick Jonas are back, but the game they were once trapped in has changed. The gang returns to Jumanji to find Spencer and Bethany, exploring arid deserts and snowy mountains. 

 

Opens in theater December 13

Frozen 2
© Disney

Frozen 2

Frozen 2

The sequel to the 2013 film will see the Queen of Arendelle (Idina Menzel), along with her sister Anna (Kristen Bell), Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), Sven, and Olaf (Josh Gad) trek north to the enchanted forest because something is “calling” out to Elsa. The call might just lead to the origin of her magical ice powers. From a fire and twister to mysterious monsters, the beloved characters will navigate obstacles and need to save Arendelle from a threat "at all costs."

 

Opens in theaters November 22

Holiday Movies
© Universal Pictures

Holiday Movies

Last Christmas

Kate, played by Game of Thrones alum Emilia Clarke, works as an elf in a year-round Christmas shop and is down on her luck. However, when Tom (Henry Golding) comes into her life things start to change. Seems like this year she might be giving her heart to someone special. The romantic comedy also stars Michelle Yeoh and Emma Thompson

 

Opens in theaters November 8.

Little Women
© Columbia Pictures

Little Women

Little Women

Adapted from the classic novel and writings of Louisa May Alcott, the Greta Gerwig-directed movie centers on the March sisters, played by Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlen, who are determined to live life on their own terms. The film, set in the aftermath of the Civil War, also stars Timothée Chalamet, Laura Dern and Meryl Streep.

 

Opens in theater December 25

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
© Sony Pictures

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Won't you be his neighbor? Tom Hanks steps into the shoes of Mr. Rogers in biopic film, which is based on the true story of Fred Rogers and journalist Tom Junod's friendship. Skeptical Fred is assigned to profile the TV host, from whom he learns about kindness, love and forgiveness.

 

Opens in theaters November 22

Holiday movies
© Cate Cameron/Disney

Holiday movies

Noelle

Noelle (Anna Kendrick) is Santa's daughter, and now it's her brother Nick's turn to wear the big red suit. However, when Nick Kringle (Bill Hader) has a nervous breakdown, Noelle suggests he take some time off...but he ends up disappearing. Noelle will embark on a quest to find her brother and save Christmas in the Disney+ holiday comedy.

 

Stream on Disney+ November 12

