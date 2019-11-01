Frozen 2, Cats, Rise of Skywalker, more movies to watch this holiday season

View Galleries
Ana de Armas looks unrecognizable as Marilyn Monroe
Ana de Armas’ latest role has us doing a double take. The Cuban-Spanish actress, 31, transformed into Marilyn Monroe for the upcoming film Blonde....
How Jennifer Lopez helped pave the way for Latinas in Hollywood
Jennifer Lopez walked, so other Latina actresses could run. The Hustlers star revealed in a new candid interview with Variety that she got turned down...
'The Little Mermaid' star Halle Bailey breaks silence on Ariel casting backlash
Halle Bailey is speaking up after receiving backlash for being cast as Ariel in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. "I feel like I'm...
Princess Leonor's best family photos as she turns 14
Latinx TV worth binging this fall and winter season