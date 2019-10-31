View 3 pics | Back to story
Shannon de Lima is feeling zen after welcoming her newborn son

...
James Rodriguez son Samuel
© @jamesrodriguez10

James Rodriguez son Samuel

The surprise announcement of James Rodriguez celebrating the arrival of his second son, Samuel, has filled the Colombian soccer player and his partner, the Venezuelan model Shannon de Lima, with so much joy. After keeping the pregnancy under wraps, HOLA! confirmed that Marc Anthony’s ex-wife is the mother of his new child, who was born via surrogate. Hours after the news, Shannon shared an emotional post sharing how she’s dealing with being a new mom for a second time.

Shannon de Lima
© @shadelima

Shannon de Lima

Although her caption doesn’t mention their new baby, it’s understood that the businesswoman continues to live her life as normal as possible. "Take care of the exterior as much as the interior ... to find a true state of well-being it is necessary that our minds, body and our environment (at least in which we control) are in balance," she wrote.

Shannon de Lima and son Daniel
© @shadelima

Shannon de Lima and son Daniel

As if it were planned, the day after Samuel’s arrival, Shannon celebrated her first-born, Daniel Alejandro’s, 12th birthday. The model took to her social media to share a sweet message for her son.

