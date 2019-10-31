View 11 pics | Celebrities

Mi amor! A look at the sweetest moments from Latinx power couples 

© @eugenioberbez​

Love is in the air – and these celebrities aren’t afraid to show it. It doesn’t have to be a special occasion for these celebrity couples to dedicate their love to one another. When you see these special moments, you can’t help but to swoon. From longtime love like Gloria and Emilio Estefan to the whirlwind romance like Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez. And young power couples like Karol G and Anuel AA to Becky G and Sebastian Lletget, you can’t help but to swoon every time you see it. 

Here is a rundown of some of our favorite Latinx couples in their sweetest moments.

 

Eugenio Derbez and Alessandra Rosaldo​

These HOLA! USA cover stars got married in 2012 and their love for each other has showed no signs of slowing down. 

© @jlo

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez ​

Power couple! J-Rod are the prime couple. Although they haven’t made their way down the asile, their blended family and love for each other is enough to make anyone’s heart melt. 

© @karolg 

Anuel AA and Karol G​

Latin music’s biggest couple have no problem showing a little PDA on and off stage.

© @beckyg​

Becky G and Sebastian Lletget​

Young and in love! After two years of dating, the musician and the soccer star’s relationship is what dreams are made of. 

© @aislinnderbez

Aislinn Derbez and Mauricio Ochmann​

Sweet love! Aislinn and Mauricio are the definition of #goals.

© @gloriaestefan​

Gloria and Emilio Estefan

Veteran love! The pair’s love has stood the test of time and been just as sweet as their music

© @luisfonsi ​

Luis Fonsi and Águeda López​

Since 2014, the Despacito singer and model have made the picture perfect pair. 

© @eljuanpazurita

Juanpa Zurita and Carmella Rose​ 

The HOLA! USA cover star and his model girlfriend have been together since 2018. Lucky for Carmella, her love comes with a lot of laughs. 

© Instagram/Getty Images

William Levy and Elizabeth Gutiérrez​

Love birds! Wiliam and Elizabeth put the R in romance 

© @sebastianyatra​

Sebastián Yatra and Martina Stoessel a.k.a. TINI​

Have you seen a better love? After a couple months of keeping their relationship underwraps, the stars shared the news with the world. Since, they haven’t been shy about putting their love on display. 

© @nataliareyesg​

Natalia Reyes and Juan Pedro San Segundo​

Natalia and her husband often put their love on display with trips around the world.

