Marc Anthony's ex Shannon de Lima welcomes baby with soccer star love James Rodriguez

View Galleries
-
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef welcome fourth child
Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef have wonderful news to share with the world: they are parents once again! The singer and his artist hubby have announced...
-
7 Selena Quintanilla costumes that will get you all the treats on Halloween
-
Latin lover! These are the women who have captured Marc Anthony's heart
-
Six enzyme exfoliants that can help your skin look more youthful
-
Eugenio Derbez reveals his dog Fiona got sick from missing him
Apart from being one of the most influential Latinos in the U.S. and being a great contribution to the entertainment industry, Eugenio Derbez is...