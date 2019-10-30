View 6 pics | Back to story
Marc Anthony's ex Shannon de Lima welcomes baby with soccer star love James Rodriguez

James Rodríguez and Shannon de Lima baby
© @jamesrodriguez10

James Rodríguez and Shannon de Lima baby

James Rodríguez and Shannon de Lima kept Samuel's arrival a secret. 

James Rodríguez and Shannon de Lima baby social
© @shadelima

James Rodríguez and Shannon de Lima baby social

Shannon shared this cute pic of her baby, who was born via a surrogate mother. 

James Rodríguez and Shannon de Lima baby necklace
© @juanavalentina

James Rodríguez and Shannon de Lima baby necklace

Juana, James' sister ordered this impressive necklace with the names of her niece and nephew to mark the day. 

James Rodríguez daughter welcomes brother
© @salomerodriguezospi

James Rodríguez daughter welcomes brother

Salomé, James' daughter welcomed her baby brother with balloons.

James Rodríguez and Shannon de Lima couple
© @shadelima

James Rodríguez and Shannon de Lima couple

Marc Anthony´s ex-wife Shannon de Lima and James Rodríguez made their relationship official in May, but rumors about their relationship started in 2018.

James Rodríguez and Shannon de Lima surprise baby
© @jamesrodriguez10

James Rodríguez and Shannon de Lima surprise baby

Samuel´s arrival has been a total surprise for his fans and followers. 

