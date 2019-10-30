View 12 pics | Celebrities

How Salma Hayek and other celebrities deal with the death of their pets

...
Salma Hayek shed tears for her dog Lupe
© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek shed tears for her dog Lupe

Pets bring so much joy. But when they pass away, the pain is awful - often people say it's like losing a member of the family. These celebrities would certainly agree. Read on to see how these stars coped with losing their treasured fur babies - but make sure you have the tissues handy!

Salma Hayek and Lupe

Salma Hayek said goodbye to her furry friend Lupe in January 2018.

"With my heart full of love and pain I had to say goodbye to my Lupe. I am go grateful for the 18 years she enriched my life with her great spirit. I have no words or tears to describe how much she meant to me. May she run free with my pack of dogs that are waiting for her in dog heaven".

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas say goodbye to their pup, Waldo
© @joejonas / @sophiet

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas say goodbye to their pup, Waldo

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner and Waldo

At the end of July, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas mourned the loss of their pup Waldo while in Italy. Waldo, an Alaskan Klee Kai, was spooked while being walked by his handler, pulled on his leash, got loose, and was hit by a car.

Roselyn Sánchez says goodbye to her dog Uzo
© @roselyn_sanchez

Roselyn Sánchez says goodbye to her dog Uzo

Roselyn Sánchez and Uzo

Puerto Rican actress Roselyn Sánchez lost her dog Uzo to immune thrombocytopenia. After vets removed his gall bladder, the pup recovered temporarily but died shortly after.

"Life gives and life takes away... Just when I was living the happiest days of my life, my baby Uzo went over the rainbow. I love you so much my Uzo. Thank you for 18 years of love and loyalty. You will always be my warrior, against the winds and the tides. Rest in peace... be with your sister Mota and your brother, Jack. They have been waiting for you in Heaven...," Roselyn wrote on social media.

Yadhira Carrillo is devastated by the death of her pup Bu
© @yadhira_carrillo

Yadhira Carrillo is devastated by the death of her pup Bu

Yadhira Carrillo and Bu

Actress and entrepreneur Yadhira Carrillo shared on social media in October 2017 her devastation after her dog Bu was run over near her home in Mexico City.

"My baby has just been killed! He was on such good form! It hurts so much to lose them like this, there's just nothing you can do.”

Marco Antonio Regil lived through the terrible disease and death of his dog, Lucy
© @marcoantonioregil

Marco Antonio Regil lived through the terrible disease and death of his dog, Lucy

Marco Antonio Regil and Lucy

TV host Marco Antonio Regil's pup, Lucy, had bone cancer in June 2016 and he had to make the terrible decision to put her to sleep.

"She went for one last walk, she had vegan hot-dogs and ice-cream and at 7:22 pm L.A. time she went to sleep. We lived through six very difficult days seeing her in pain, with her leg fractured from the cancer in her bones. After talking to expert vets and people that have gone through this with their furry friends, I decided on the least hurtful option for her, though it hurts me to see her go. She went with her paw in my hand. Thanks to everyone for your words, your love, and your support at this difficult time.

"Lucy, little one, I love you and thank you for everything you taught me. You will always live on in my heart. Rest in peace." 

Alejandro Fernández suffered the death of his dog Antuán
© @alexoficial

Alejandro Fernández suffered the death of his dog Antuán

Alejandro Fernández and Antúan

 Alejandro Fernández said goodbye to his pet of many years, German Shepherd Antuán, in a video celebrating some of his best moments, "Today was a really sad day because I lost my faithful companion, Antuán. We'll all miss you, old buddy", El Potrillo wrote on social media.

Paris Hilton and her dog Tinkerbell were inseparable
© Getty Images

Paris Hilton and her dog Tinkerbell were inseparable

Paris Hilton and Tinkerbell

"My heart is broken I am so sad & devastated. After 14 amazing years together my baby Tinkerbell has passed away of old age. I feel like I've lost a member of my family. She was such a special & incredible soul. We went through so much together. I can't believe she's gone. I will miss her & think about her for the rest of my life. I love you Tinky, you are a Legend & will never be forgotten," Paris Hilton wrote about her loyal friend, who died in April 2015.

Justin Bieber said goodbye to his pet, a pup named Sammy
© @justinbieber

Justin Bieber said goodbye to his pet, a pup named Sammy

Justin Bieber and Sammy

Justin Bieber used the hashtag #RIPSammy to tell followers about the death of his dog Sammy. The pup was with Justin for many years and the singer dedicated a few words to him, saying, "You were the best puppy ever."

Khloe Kardashian said goodbye to her pet Gabbana
© @khloekardashian

Khloe Kardashian said goodbye to her pet Gabbana

Khloe Kardashian and Gabbana

"Last night my sweet Gabbana passed away. She was more than a pet. She was my first child, my companion and my friend. She was incredible! She made sure I was never lonely even during lonely times. The house will never be the same."

"I never thought I would be this devastated over loosing a dog but 14 years, is a long time together. She filled a significant role in my life and I'm forever grateful. I love you Goober!! I'll remember you always!" wrote Khloe in her goodbye to her dog.

Hilary Duff wrote a goodbye to her pup Dubois
© @hilaryduff

Hilary Duff wrote a goodbye to her pup Dubois

Hilary Duff and Dubois

"I never let myself imagine what this day would look or feel like. It was us. And we were invincible. I'm having to look into your beautiful amber almond-shaped eyes and tell you goodbye today. And honestly I would take the pain of losing you x 10 over to have had you for even a quarter of that time my Dubie," Hilary wrote on social media in February 2018.

Paulina Rubio shared her life with her dog Miranda
© Getty Images

Paulina Rubio shared her life with her dog Miranda

Paulina Rubio and Miranda

La Chica Dorada said goodbye to her dog Miranda, a pomeranian she shared 12 years of her life with. The pup died at Christmas 2008 of a lung infection. 

"Wherever Pau went, Miranda went. Let's not forget her barks from the super song from the Pau-Latina album, and let's remember that Miranda starred in a bunch of Pau's videos," read Paulina's official announcement.

Camila Cabello said bye to her pup Ringo
© @camila_cabello

Camila Cabello said bye to her pup Ringo

Camila Cabello and Ringo

"I will miss you so much Ringo, thank you for letting me be a part of your life. Rest in peace, my angel," wrote Camila Cabello as a farewell to her pup Ringo after 12 years together.

