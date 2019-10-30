How Salma Hayek and other celebrities deal with the death of their pets

Marco Antonio Regil and Lucy
TV host Marco Antonio Regil's pup, Lucy, had bone cancer in June 2016 and he had to make the terrible decision to put her to sleep.
"She went for one last walk, she had vegan hot-dogs and ice-cream and at 7:22 pm L.A. time she went to sleep. We lived through six very difficult days seeing her in pain, with her leg fractured from the cancer in her bones. After talking to expert vets and people that have gone through this with their furry friends, I decided on the least hurtful option for her, though it hurts me to see her go. She went with her paw in my hand. Thanks to everyone for your words, your love, and your support at this difficult time.
"Lucy, little one, I love you and thank you for everything you taught me. You will always live on in my heart. Rest in peace."