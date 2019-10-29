View 7 pics | Celebrities

7 fun facts about Antonio Banderas’ daughter Stella Banderas

In case you didn’t know, Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith have a gorgeous 23-year-old daughter who’s quickly making a name for herself. Stella Banderas doesn’t usually share much on her social media, but through a few personal posts and her mom’s feed, we’ve gotten a better glimpse of who Stella is.

The blonde beauty, who comes from Hollywood royalty, is incredibly down to earth, loves her family and like her mother, she’s also interested in fashion as well as outside hobbies. 

Keep scrolling to learn more about the young beauty…

 

Birthday

Stella was born on September 24, 1996 to Melanie and Antonio. She has two siblings—Alexander Bauer and actress Dakota Johnson. All three siblings share the same mom, but have different fathers.

Daddy’s Girl

The 23-year-old is extremely close to her father Antonio Banderas. This year, she shared a sweet post on Father’s Day. “Feliz Día del Padre,” she wrote alongside a throwback photo of the two.

She’s a fashion lover

Like her mother, Stella also has an eye for fashion. One year, she was spotted sitting front row with her famous mom at Chanel’s runway show and enjoying the season’s new designs.

Sisters

Stella and her famous sister Dakota Johnson have been close since they were younger. Here, the two girls are pictured enjoying a day out in nature with their mom.

Sisterly Love

Stella and Dakota have continued to have a strong sister bond throughout the years. The two frequently go on trips and vacations together.

Mental Health Advocate

The young beauty also cares about mental health. In her most recent posts, she’s modeling for the brand Madhappy, which strives to bring awareness and give a platform to the mental health conversation.

She’s Hollywood royalty

Not only are her parents legends in the industry, her grandmother Tippi Hedren is a Hollywood icon. She starred in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1963 hit The Birds.

