Jim Carrey's most iconic movie roles

A great comedian and actor
Jim Carrey is one of the most important comedians in the movie industry, with a career spanning over 40 years, and is well known for his use of slapstick comedy.
The 57-year-old actor realized he could make people laugh as a teenager. With the support of his father, he started gigging in Toronto before he trying his luck in L.A.
He became a comedy icon during the Nineties after starring in a movie per year, all highly successful. These are some of the hits that made him a favorite with audiences.