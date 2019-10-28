View 14 pics | Celebrities
Jim Carrey's most iconic movie roles

Jim Carrey's most iconic movie roles
Jim Carrey's most iconic movie roles

Jim Carrey is one of the best comedians in Hollywood
Jim Carrey is one of the best comedians in Hollywood

A great comedian and actor

Jim Carrey is one of the most important comedians in the movie industry, with a career spanning over 40 years, and is well known for his use of slapstick comedy.

The 57-year-old actor realized he could make people laugh as a teenager. With the support of his father, he started gigging in Toronto before he trying his luck in L.A.

He became a comedy icon during the Nineties after starring in a movie per year, all highly successful. These are some of the hits that made him a favorite with audiences.

Jim Carrey in Ace Ventura in 1994
Jim Carrey in Ace Ventura in 1994

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Jim arrived in California, at the beginning of the Eighties after appearing on The Comedy Show and Saturday Night Live. These small gigs allowed him to break into the movie industry through smaller roles until he got his big break.

In 1994, he landed the title role in Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, which changed his life completely, making him popular and famous.

Jim Carrey as The Mask in 1994
Jim Carrey as The Mask in 1994

The Mask

1994 was the year that made his career when The Mask hit cinemas a couple of months after Ace Ventura. It made Jim the most important comedian of the decade.

The movie earned over $300 million worldwide and after all those years, Jim's wacky, green-faced character still holds a special place in fans' hearts.

Jim Carrey: Dumb & Dumber with Jeff Daniels
Jim Carrey: Dumb & Dumber with Jeff Daniels

Dumb and Dumber

The icing on the cake for Jim was Dumb and Dumber.  The movie premiered with Jim playing Lloyd Christmas and Jeff Daniels as Harry Dune. The two were best friends, not too smart, and the movie follows their adventures as they attempt to return a briefcase left by a girl in a limousine.

The role won the comedian two MTV Movie Awards in the Best Comedy Acting and Best Kiss categories.

Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels, 20 years later
Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels, 20 years later

Dumb and Dumber To

Twenty years after the movie first screened, the actors were reunited in Dumb and Dumber To.

Most Carrey fans were delighted to see him with Jeff Daniels once more. However, the second movie didn't live up to producers' expectations. 

Jim Carrey as The Riddler in Batman Forever
Jim Carrey as The Riddler in Batman Forever

Batman Forever

In 1995, Carrey was already a highly sought-after actor and director Joel Schumacher wanted him for his version of Batman. Jim played one of Batman's enemies, the Riddler.

The release of Batman Forever was a major event at the time and the actor was one of the best comedians of the time. 

Jim Carrey's The Cable Guy earned over 20 million
Jim Carrey's The Cable Guy earned over 20 million

The Cable Guy

Jim Carrey was already one of the best known actors in Hollywood and his new project, The Cable Guy, in which he played Ernie Chip Douglas, made him the highest-paid comedian in cinema history. The film, directed by Ben Stiller, made over $20 million.

Jim Carrey in Liar Liar in 1997
Jim Carrey in Liar Liar in 1997

Liar Liar

The major movies and roles that made millions of people laugh kept rolling in for Jim Carrey.

In 1997 he was Fletcher Reede in Liar Liar, the story of a lawyer who lies to win all his cases. When his son asks him to not lie anymore, it sets in motion a chain of events that had audiences around the world in stitches.

Jim Carrey is Andy Kaufman in Man on the Moon
Jim Carrey is Andy Kaufman in Man on the Moon

Man on the Moon

In 1999, Man on the Moon, inspired by the life of Andy Kaufman, hit the big screen. Clearly, Carrey was the best candidate to fill Kaufman's shoes. The role brought him a Golden Globe for Best Comedy Actor.

Jim Carrey is The Grinch
Jim Carrey is The Grinch

How The Grinch Stole Christmas

When Ron Howard produced and directed How the Grinch Stole Christmas, he had only one actor in mind for the part of the famous character who hates the festive season: Jim Carrey. 

The film was wildly successful and it seemed like the comedian's popularity would never end.

Jim Carrey in his most serious role: The Majestic
Jim Carrey in his most serious role: The Majestic

The Majestic

The Majestic (2001) confirmed that Jim Carrey could also play straight roles. He had already done so in The Truman Show, which was well received by audiences, but this film proved the Canadian artist could make any role his own.

Jim Carrey in Bruce Almigthy: the most popular comedy film of the decade
Jim Carrey in Bruce Almigthy: the most popular comedy film of the decade

Bruce Almighty

The character of Bruce Nolan in Bruce Almighty brought Jim Carrey huge success in 2003.

The movie tells the story of Bruce, a reporter who dreams of becoming anchorman on his channel's main news show, but doesn't make it. That's when God (Morgan Freeman) gives him special powers.

The film was a huge hit with the public and became the highest-grossing comedy film of the decade. A sequel was released in 2007 but without Jim Carrey.

Jim Carrey goes for suspense in The Number 23
Jim Carrey goes for suspense in The Number 23

The Number 23

Jim Carrey put laughs aside to play Walter Sparrow in his film The Number 23, a thriller that really showed off his acting skills. 

His interpretation of the role was widely acclaimed by critics. The film shows a Carrey obsessed with the number 23 and different historical events relating to it.

Jim Carrey's great roles
Jim Carrey's great roles

Great stories

Jim Carrey achieved great success at the box office as a comedian with roles like Yes Man, Mr. Popper's Penguins, The Incredible Burt Wonderstone, and many others.

The 57-year-old actor is recently wrapped Sonic the Hedgehog, as well as acting as executive producer on the TV show Kidding.

