Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week
Maluma makes bold footwear fashion statement
Maluma makes bold footwear fashion statement
Diane Guerrero style
© @dianexguerrero

Diane Guerrero style

Whether taking spooky selfies, sharing a wicked laugh or hitting up some of the hottest fall events around, the biggest names in Hollywood looked exceptional while out and about during the last full week of October. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

Powerhouse Latina

Female Friday! Diane Guerrero was honored to speak amongst a powerhouse group of ladies during TheWrap's Power of Women Summit at Fairmont Miramar Hotel on October 25 in Santa Monica, California. The Orange is the New Black star donned a power suit in what she called "the colors of her aura."

Cardi B offset halloween
© Getty Images

Cardi B offset halloween

Spooky surprise!

Cardi B surprised concertgoers onstage with her love Offset at Powerhouse 2019 by AT&T at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. The rapper got festive in a Halloween nurse costume.

Kendall Jenner Giambattista Valli Loves H&M show
© Getty Images

Kendall Jenner Giambattista Valli Loves H&M show

Red hot runway

Strut! Kendall Jenner brought her usual grace to the Giambattista Valli Loves H&M runway in Rome, Italy on October 24, giving spectactors just the faintest hint of a smile.

Sofia Carson and Halima Aden
© Getty Images

Sofia Carson and Halima Aden

Star smiles

Sofia Carson and Halima Aden were also in attendance at the Giambattista Valli Loves H&M show. The gal pals beamed as they caught up during the fabulous evening.

Lili Reinhart
© Getty Images

Lili Reinhart

Goin' green

Lili Reinhart rolled on through American Express’ refresh of Green From Amex party at Industria Williamsburg on October 22. The Hustlers star had us green with envy over her on-theme Ralph Lauren suit.

Ashton Kutcher and David Blaine
© Getty Images

Ashton Kutcher and David Blaine

Up close and magical

David Blaine had star guests like Ashton Kutcher in awe during the Transformative Medicine of USC: Rebels with a Cause GALA  on October 24 in Santa Monica, California. The magician performed up close magic at the fundraiser, which raised over $12.1 million in support of lifesaving research.

Jameela Jamila
© Getty Images

Jameela Jamila

Spooky spin

Jameela Jamil played DJ during Spotify’s Halloween Costume Pop-up on Mercer Street in NYC on October 24.

Camila Cabello and Emila Clarke
© @camila_cabello

Camila Cabello and Emila Clarke

Game of fans

Camila Cabello completely (and adorably) fan-girled over Game of Thrones stars Emila Clarke and Jason Mamoa during her appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

Billy Porter NYC
© Corey Tenold

Billy Porter NYC

Perfume pleasure

Glittering in a flapper-eqsue frock, Billy Porter launched the Tiffany & Love Studio in celebration of the brand’s new fragrances for Him and for Her in NYC.

Jimmy Kimmel Brooklyn
© Randy Holmes

Jimmy Kimmel Brooklyn

Cheers!

Jimmy Kimmel toasted to an exhilarating week of bringing his show Jimmy Kimmel Live! to Brooklyn with a self-titled cocktail: The Cîroc “Jimmlet”!

Selena Gomez
© Vivien Killilea for SiriusXM

Selena Gomez

Striped sensation

Selena Gomez popped by the SiriusXM Hollywood Studios  to promote her new singles Lose You To Love Me and Look At Her Now on October 23 in L.A. The once-again trending artist donned a striped button-down dress and a gorgeous grin.

Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux
© Walt Disney Studios

Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux

Puppy Love

Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux were dressed to the canines alongside their onscreen counterparts Rose (Lady) and Monte (Tramp) at a special  screening of Disney+’s Lady and the Tramp at The Cinema Society in NYC. Representatives from North Shore Animal League America kicked off their collaboration with Disney at the event by bringing adoptable rescue dogs.

Daya
© Getty Images

Daya

Hello, future!

Daya rocked the L.A. Promise Fund's "Hello Future" summit on October 23 with her talents.

Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening Party
© Getty Images

Nordstrom NYC Flagship Opening Party

Love in the city

Zoe Saldana had her husband Marco Perego by her side at the Nordstrom NYC flaghship store opening event in New York City on October 22.

Lupita Nyong’o children’s book
© BFA for BFA for Saks Fifth Avenue

Lupita Nyong’o children’s book

A-list author

Lupita Nyong’o celebrated and signed at the launch of her debut children’s book Sulwe. The Academy Award–winner looked chic in a shimmering gray glen plaid blazer with a crisp white oxford button down shirt, adorned with a sparking star at Le Chalet at L’Avenue at Saks.

La La Anthony
© BACARDÍ

La La Anthony

The Haunted Rum

La La Anthony brought the screams this spooky season. She teamed up with BACARDÍ to prank people with “The Haunted Rum” at Lower East Side rum bar Las’ Lap. ﻿Taking a page from Punk’d, they enlisted the classic show’s Executive Producer Billy Rainey to direct.

Demi Moore, Bob Iger and Naomi Campbell
© Getty Images

Demi Moore, Bob Iger and Naomi Campbell

Wall Street Stars​

Demi Moore, Disney CEO Bob Iger and Naomi Campbell were the toast of WSJ. Magazine at WSJ Tech Live at The Montage in Laguna Beach, California on October 22.

Becky G
© Sharief Ziyadat

Becky G

Backstage Becky

Becky G was gifted a bottle of D’USSE VSOP after her electric TIDAL X performance at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Katie Holmes style
© Getty Images

Katie Holmes style

Little Back Dress

You can never go wrong wearing black during Halloween season (or any season really), especially if you’re the ever-stylish Katie Holmes. The actress attended the La MaMa Experimental Theatre Club 2019 Gala on October 22 in New York City.

Zoe Saldana and Ben Platt
© BFA

Zoe Saldana and Ben Platt

Artsy

Honoree Ben Platt caught up with presenter Zoe Saldana during the 2019 National Arts Awards at Cipriani 42nd Street, NYC. Zoe sparkled in one of a kind 30 Carat Colombian emerald earrings by Jared Lehr, which are valued at $178,000.

Lupita Nyong’o and more stars
© Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o and more stars

Party of Five​

Can someone please frame this? Michael Kors was sandwiched by superstars Lupita Nyong’o and Iman - both donning his designs - and photobombed by Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka at the 13th Annual God’s Love We Deliver Golden Heart Awards on Monday, October 21 in New York City. What a way to start of the week, huh?

