Latin lover! These are the women who have captured Marc Anthony's heart

Marc Anthony and his loves
Beautiful Women

Marc Anthony is a lucky man when it comes to the love department. Cupid's arrow has struck him various times! The award-winning singer has won the hearts of many beautiful women, who have been a great inspiration for his captivating love songs.

There are some with whom he has promised to live a lifetime of love and others with which he’s lived an intense romance. There’s no question the salsa singer is a true latin love with a long list of women whose hearts he has captured – these loves have resulted in five beautiful children and a sixth whom he loves as if he were his child. Debbie Rosado, Dayanara Torres, Jennifer Lopez, Shannon de Lima, Chloe Green, Mariana Downing and Raffaella Modugno are the beautiful ladies who have stolen the Puerto Rican singer’s heart.

His first love

Marc Anthony’s first public love was Debbie Rosado, a police officer from Puerto Rico. The couple began their romance in 1993 and the following year they welcomed his first child, Arianna Anthony (pictured above), 25.

Marc and Debbie’s relationship came to an end two months after Arianna was born.

The salsa singer and Miss Universe

In 1993 Dayanara Torres became the third Miss Universe from Puerto Rico and years later she met Marc Anthony. Their romance led to marriage in May 2000 in Las Vegas.

On February 5, 2001, Marc welcomed his second child, Cristian. The couple lived through difficult moments but after reconciliation, they chose to tie the knot with a religious wedding on December 2, 2002, in Puerto Rico.

The following year came the singer’s third child, Ryan. In 2004 the couple separated as he had found a new love.

The most sought-after couple

Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez met in the ‘90s during the time in which they were each at the beginning of their professional careers. There was an obvious attraction between them but at the time, they each had significant others.

They surprised the public when they announced their engagement in March 2004 and on June 5 they married. After many rumors, their twins Max and Emme were born on February 22, 2008. The pair ended their marriage seven years later in a friendly, mutual manner.

A new marriage

Shannon de Lima appeared in the singer’s life after his divorce to Jennifer Lopez. The paparazzi brought their relationship to light and began to follow their steps until they separated for some months.

The couple reunited and swore their love on an altar in November 2014. Marc got a tattoo of the Statue of Liberty in honor of his wife who he said made him feel free, however, their love ended two years later.

A brief romance

During the time in which Marc and Shannon de Lima were separated the first time around, the singer lost no time and had a brief romance with Chloe Green, who is the heir of the famous retailer, Topshop.

Their relationship lasted for a year and was tied to many rumors, including a fake pregnancy.

Relationship status: confirmed

Dominican model Mariana Downing brought a smile to Marc Anthony when they met over dinner in Miami.

The couple confirmed their romance at the Maestro Cares Gala red carpet as they appeared together wearing big smiles.

Captivated by her beauty

When Marc met Raffaella Modugno, he fell head over heels by the Italian model’s beauty. The couple chose to keep their relationship a secret during the first months. However, during a February 2018 concert in San Diego, Marc dedicated the song Hasta Ayer to his leading lady.

J Lynne

It's unclear as to when his last relationship came to an end, but this fall, the Vivir Mi Vida was spotted holding hands with 28-year-old model Jessica Lynne. The two seem to be getting along and she was also his date to the 2019 Latin American Music Awards where he was honored with the International Award of Excellence. Viva el amor!

