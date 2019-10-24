Latin lover! These are the women who have captured Marc Anthony's heart

View Galleries
-
In his feelings: A look back at Drake's romantic history
-
Marc Anthony's 18-year-old son Cristian has a girlfriend
Cristian Muñiz, Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres’ eldest son is so in love. The 18-year-old, who recently left home to start university, revealed...
-
Antonio Banderas proudly watches his girlfriend Nicole Kimpel on the catwalk
Antonio Banderas was a proud boyfriend while watching his love Nicole Kimpel during her runway show during Malaga Fashion Week. The model and handbag...
-
Marc Anthony's weird request got his personal assistant into a spot of trouble
Celebrities’ personal assistants are used to getting all kinds of crazy requests from their bosses, and sometimes these requests can put them in...
-
Marc Anthony's eldest daughter Arianna: what we know about her
He may be a globe-trotting megastar, but is clear to see that Marc Anthony's most proud achievement is his beautiful family. Very recently he...