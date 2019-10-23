View 6 pics | Back to story
Marc Anthony's eldest daughter Arianna: what we know about her

Marc Anthony's eldest daughter Arianna: what we know about her
Marc Anthony's eldest daughter Arianna: what we know about her

Marc Anthony y sus hijos
© @jlo

Marc Anthony y sus hijos

A pesar de que es uno de los cantantes más discretos con su vida privada, Marc Anthony ha dejado ver que es todo un hombre de familia y eso es gracias a sus seis hijos: Emme y Max, de su segundo matrimonio con Jennifer Lopez, Cristian y Ryan; de su primer matrimonio con Dayanara Torres, y los mayores, Arianna y Alex ‘Chase’ Muñiz. Estos dos últimos, son probablemente los que están más alejados de los reflectores, a pesar de ello, siempre los tiene presentes.

Marc Anthony y su hija
© Getty Images

Marc Anthony y su hija

Arianna Muñiz es la hija mayor del cantante de una relación que tuvo con la expolicía Debbie Rosado.

Marc Anthony
© Getty Images

Marc Anthony

A mediados de la década de los noventa, esa relación terminó, pero su relación con su hija mayor, quien tiene alrededor de 25 años, continuó. Alex, conocido como ‘Chase’ es el hermano de Arianna, y aunque no comparte lazos de sangre con Marc, el cantante lo considera como uno de sus hijos.

Shannon de Lima
© @shadelima

Shannon de Lima

A pesar de que no hay muchas fotos de Arianna con su padre en las redes, sí que las hay con Shannon de Lima, exesposa del intérprete, con la que la joven tiene, al parecer, una buena relación. Por ejemplo, para su cumpleaños número 23, Arianna recibió una felicitación por parte de la modelo de origen venezolano, quien compartió una selfie con ella. "¡Feliz cumpleaños mi princesa! Espero que hayas tenido un día maravilloso. Te mereces el mundo, te extraño y te amo", escribió. 

Marc Anthony con su hija
© @shadelima

Marc Anthony con su hija

Además de esa imagen, Shannon publicó en su perfil una foto entrañable en la que Arianna aparece junto a Shannon, Marc Anthony y el intérprete Lionel Richie. 

JLo y Arianna Muñiz
© Grosby Group

JLo y Arianna Muñiz

Un año antes, cuando el intérprete de Vivir mi Vida seguía casado con Jennifer Lopez, la joven y su entonces madrastra fueron fotografiadas en 2010, en una tarde de chicas en un centro comercial en Calabasas, California.

