Marc Anthony's eldest daughter Arianna: what we know about her

Marc Anthony hilariously bumps into Jennifer Lopez at an L.A. hotel
They divorced years ago, but Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez are super friendly exes. The former couple, who are proud parents of twins Max and Emme,...
Modern Family! Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony sing their hearts out at their twins' school festival
With the fiscal school year coming to an end, festivals and graduation ceremonies are turning up left and right. Dozens of celebrities have shared...
2019 Latin American Music Awards: Marc Anthony's emotional speech dedicated to his children and José José
It was an emotional night for Marc Anthony, who was honored with the International Artist Award of Excellence at the fifth annual 2019 Latin American...
Celebrity rewind: Marc Anthony's sweetest family photos
The sweetest moments between Marc Anthony and his father