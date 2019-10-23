View 11 pics | Celebrities
Travis Scott's impressive career trajectory

Travis Scott's impressive career trajectory
Travis Scott's impressive career trajectory

Travis Scott finally 'made' it, 12 years into his career
Travis Scott finally 'made' it, 12 years into his career

Así han sido los 12 años de carrera de Travis Scott

Twenty-eight year old Texan rapper, Travis Scott, de 28 años de edad, began his career when he was just 12 years old and since then he has steadily climbed to the top.

Stormi Webster's papa took his first steps in the music industry at just 16 years of age, but at that time, he did not show off his talent in front of a microphone. He started out as a video producer.

After a while, he realized that his true passion was performing and writing music.

Así fueron los inicios de Travis Scott
Así fueron los inicios de Travis Scott

Since he was a young boy, Travis Scott showed off his musical talent

 

Born Jacques Berman Webster II, Travis Scott demonstrated his talent for music since childhood, when he sat down to play drums with the help of his father.

Although balancing his studies with his music career, the rapper decided to leave university to devote himself full time to music and singing, a decision that was not initially supported by his family. In the end, though, they welcomed it!

Tarvis Scott started his career on the right foot!
Tarvis Scott started his career on the right foot!

Travis Scott dove head first into music!

 

Although he started his career as a record producer, Travis Scott soon took a turn and formed the duet The Graduates along with his friend Chris Holloway.

TheScott-Holloway duo resulted in music and lyrics that really resonated with the general public. He was also part of The Classmates, a group that was eventually dissolved in 2012 after various conflicts among the group members.

Travis Scott never gave up
Travis Scott never gave up

Travis Scott overcame adversity early on in his career

 

Travis Scott truly had to start from scratch. He left Houston to find a better life in NYC, but the doors closed for him there, which led him to crash on the floor of his friend Mike Waxx's home. 

Although that left a bittersweet taste in his mouth, Travis overcame adversity and far from giving up, he broadened his horizons and went for a musical revival in the city of Los Angeles. Although life wasn't easy there either, his perseverence paid off.

Travis Scott es descubierto
Travis Scott es descubierto

Travis Scott gets his first chance

 

When it seemed like nothing was going right for Travis, everything changed from one day to the next when he was discovered by TI, who spoke with the rapper's manager about his song, Lights Love Sick.

A short time later, he released the song Upper Echelon, consnidered as his first successful commercial single, giving rise to his career.

Travis Scott releases his debut album
Travis Scott releases his debut album

Rodeo becomes Scott's debut album

 

En 2014, Travis announced his album Rodeo, with which he debuted on the music scene, after having gotten a great reception from his followers.

Rodeo did so well that months later in 2015, the rapper embarked on a one-month tour throughout several cities in the United States, that actually resulted in more shows because the tickets sold out so quickly!

Desde su álbum debut se codeó con grandes figuras
Desde su álbum debut se codeó con grandes figuras

Rubbing shoulders with the greats of the industry

Although singers have a hard time launching their careers, Travis' case was special since Rodeo allowed him to collaborate with great artists.

In that album, he recorded Maria I'm Drunk with Justin Bieber, The Power with Kanye West and Pray 4 Love and Wonderful with The Weeknd.

Travis Scott lanza 'Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight', su segundo álbum
Travis Scott lanza 'Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight', su segundo álbum

Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight is his second album

 

Although he had already experienced great success in the United States, it wasn't until the release of Birds in the Trap Sing McKnight, his second studio album, when Travis started making waves outside of the country.

Thanks to this album, Europe embraced him with open arms.  He went on a two-week tour, which was well-received by audiences.

Travis Scott comenzó a salir con Kylie Jenner
Travis Scott comenzó a salir con Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott met Kylie Jenner and love bloomed

 

In addition to enjoying success on stage, Traves fell in love off stage when he met Kylie Jenner. They met at Coachella after Kylie's relationship with Tyga ended.

Their chemistry was so strong that Kylie would go on to accompany him throughout the rest of his tour, thus beginning their epic love story.

Travis Scott becomes a father
Travis Scott becomes a father

Travis Scott becomes a father

 

On February 1, 2018, Travis Scott's life took a drastic turn when he welcome little baby Stormi Webster to the world.

In addition to fatherhood, he also released Astroworld, this third and last album thus far, which also received favorable reviews.

2019: an interesting year for Travis Scott
2019: an interesting year for Travis Scott

Travis Scott ha tenido un 2019 de contrastes

 

The year 2019 has been a year of contrasts for Travis Scott, despite continuing to succeed in music. In October, he confirmed that he and Kylie had officially separated, with whom he had spent the last two years of his life.

While the reasons for the breakup are unknown, netizens speculate that it's temporary.

