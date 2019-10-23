Travis Scott's impressive career trajectory

Así han sido los 12 años de carrera de Travis Scott
Twenty-eight year old Texan rapper, Travis Scott, de 28 años de edad, began his career when he was just 12 years old and since then he has steadily climbed to the top.
Stormi Webster's papa took his first steps in the music industry at just 16 years of age, but at that time, he did not show off his talent in front of a microphone. He started out as a video producer.
After a while, he realized that his true passion was performing and writing music.
MORE: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's surprising breakup