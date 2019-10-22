Puerto Rican singer Ana Isabelle, who plays Rosalia in the highly-anticipated West Side Story movie remake, thanked the film's leader Stephen Speilberg for being the best \"jefe\" ever.
\"Dear Boss, Genius, living legend and one of the kindest human being I’ve ever known,\" she prefaced. \"Thank you for the experience of a lifetime and for being there with us every step of this journey. Thank you for believing in me and letting me be your Rosalia. I feel so blessed, grateful and privileged.
Gracias Diosito y gracias a ti maestro STEVEN SPIELBERG. I love, respect and admire you so much, now more than ever!
Mi Jefe, our director es lo máximo!\"