Selena Gomez wished upon a star that she'd one day get to attend a taping of her favorite show Shark Tank - and that wish came true! The I Can't Get Enough singer's friends gave her the exciting news on her July birthday and this week she finally \"swam with sharks\" Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Robert Herjavec.

\"My dream come true,\" she along wrote with a series of photos. \"My friends surprised me on my birthday with a taping of shark tank and it finally happened!! Thank you so much for all being so kind, funny and genuine.\"