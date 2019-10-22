View 8 pics | Celebrities

La mini cintura de Geraldine Bazán le hace la competencia a Thalía

La mini cintura de Geraldine Bazán le hace la competencia a Thalía
La mini cintura de Geraldine Bazán le hace la competencia a Thalía

Geraldine Bazán paralizó las redes sociales con sus últimas fotos en bikini. La actriz publicó una serie de imágenes a la orilla del mar y en dichas instantáneas dejó ver lo trabajado que está su abdomen, además de presumir su mini cintura… lo que nos hizo recordar de inmediato a Thalía, quien al igual que ‘Ger’ es una apasionada del ejercicio y la buena alimentación.

 

La actriz de 36 años enloqueció las redes cuando subió estas fotos suyas en la playa. La actriz presumió sus ‘abs’ de acero, además de su mini cintura la cual no pasó desapercibida para sus fans.

En su canal de YouTube, la actriz suele compartir sus consejos de belleza y salud para mantenerse en forma. Uno de sus tips infalibles es dormir entre siete y ocho horas, además de estar conscientes de qué es lo que comemos con una dieta balanceada, así como cuidar las porciones de comida.

Geraldine evita los alimentos procesados o enlatados, ella prefiere lo natural… ¡y vaya que se nota! La actriz también se mantiene activa haciendo todo tipo de actividades.

La actriz de novelas como Por Amar sin Ley también evita las bebidas endulzadas y los refrescos. Ella prefiere el agua natural, los tés sin endulzar o las infusiones de ingredientes naturales.

Además de esos consejos, Geraldine también compartió la bebida que toma en ayunas, la cual le ayuda a aprovechar al máximo la absorción de los nutrientes y para comenzar el día con un extra de energía.

 ¿En qué consiste? Se coloca en una taza una bolsita de té verde, dos cucharaditas de vinagre de manzana, una pequeña porción de jengibre y medio limón y después se le agrega agua caliente. Si el sabor es muy amargo, se puede endulzar con una cucharadita de miel de abeja.

En su canal de videos, Geraldine también recomienda cenar ligero, como pollo o pescado asado con verduras y algunos cereales, como la quinoa. Lo mejor de todo es que con sus fans comparte sus ricas recetas.

Thalía es bien conocida por tener una de las cinturas  mejor marcadas. Por años, se dijo que la cantante se había quitado unas costillas para lucir así, ¡pero nada de eso! En más de una ocasión la propia cantante lo ha desmentido, y hasta bromea con eso. 

En agosto pasado, la intérprete de 48 años se sometió a una extrema rutina para reducir sus medidas y bajar su nivel de grasa corporal. Gracias a su esfuerzo y al trabajo del entrenador Jorge Valverde, Thalía logró reducir su famosa cintura en casi una pulgada (2 cm). 

Con estos cuidados en su alimentación y una rutina de ejercicios, Thalía y Geraldine tienen unas espectaculares siluetas.

