Six of the cutest Latinx celebrity fur babies

Six of the cutest Latinx celebrity fur babies
Six of the cutest Latinx celebrity fur babies

Sofía Vergara
© @sofiavergara

Sofía Vergara

Dogs—pardon, puppies—have our hearts. They are pure-hearted and always happy to see us no matter what time of the day, week or year. They have our backs and are always down for some cuddle time.

They have a keen sense for when we're feeling a little off and know just how to make us feel better. It's no wonder why they are known as man's best friend (sorry, cats). We've gathered some of the cutest and cuddliest Latinx celeb fur babies. **cue the cuddles**

 

Sofía Vergara

Baguette Vergara is Sofía and her son Manolo's pup, which they love to take everywhere! Here she is with her niece Claudia and the lovely Baguette. 

Karol G
© @karolg

Karol G

Karol G

As much as Karol travels due to work commitments, it's always sweet reuniting with her longtime pal Otto.

A-Rod, Emme Muñiz and Lady
© @arod

A-Rod, Emme Muñiz and Lady

The Lopez-Rodriguez Clan

Alex Rodriguez says having Lady around allows him to be able to play catch again.

Euegenio Derbez, Fiona Derbez
© @ederbez

Euegenio Derbez, Fiona Derbez

Eugenio Derbez

Meet Fiona — the loving companion of the HOLA! USA November cover stars: the Derbez family.

Maluma
© @maluma

Maluma

Maluma

This fluffy and ultra huggable good boy babay is Maluma's four legged bff.

Manuel Turizo
© @manuelturizo

Manuel Turizo

Manuel Turizo

The Colombian reggaetonero vocalist is sharing some serious downtime with his pup.

