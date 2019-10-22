Six of the cutest Latinx celebrity fur babies

View Galleries
How nine of our fave Latinx power couples spent their summer
Karol G reunites with this very special someone after a six month separation
Reunited at last! Colombian Urbano songstress Karol G has reunited with her beautiful and wonderful Otto — an extra sweet Old English Sheepdog. The...
Jennifer Lopez shares the FOMO-worthy menu she had at her engagement party
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are inching closer and closer to their big day! On Friday, September 27, the Latinx powerhouse couple celebrated...
Karol G is showered with hundreds of red roses for this special milestone
Karol G is on cloud nine right now and we couldn’t be happier for her! The Colombian beauty and her Puerto Rican fiancé, Anuel AA, just recently...
What our favorite Latinx celebs are doing to celebrate the end of summer