What's better than celebrity Halloween costumes? Their kiddo's!

What's better than celebrity Halloween costumes? Their kiddo's!
What's better than celebrity Halloween costumes? Their kiddo's!

Baby Santiago Baston
Baby Santiago Baston

'Tis the season to be spooky! Sure it's important to prep your couple's costumes, but let's be honest: the only way you are going to get some love on your feed is if your child's costume is also on point.

To help you get ready for October 31, we have gathered the best celebrity kids Halloween costumes for some spooky ~inspo~. From babies to toddlers and tweens, there's something for every child. 

Keep scrolling for the best celebrity kids Halloween costumes, and happy trick or treating!

 

Baby Superman

Eva Longoria dressed baby Santi as Superman for his first Halloween. It's cozy, epic and includes a baby cape. "Superrrrr baby!!!!," she wrote on her post. 

stormi
stormi

Baby Butterfly

Kylie Jenner and baby Stormi dressed up as matching butterflies in honor of Travis Scott's hit song Butterfly Effect. "My baby butterfly," the makeup mogul sweetly wrote alongside the photo. 

Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad

Baby Birds

Lauren Conrad is always an expert when it comes to Halloween. Last year, she paid homage to Alfred Hitchcock's 1963 film The Birds and dressed up with a cute DIY bird costume, while her son Liam was her mini blackbird. SO CUTE!

Saint and Reign Disick are all decked out for Halloween
Saint and Reign Disick are all decked out for Halloween

We Love It

Sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian teamed up for last year's Halloween costume by dressing up Kim's son Saint and Kourtney's son Reign in replica costumes featured in Kanye West's I Love It music video. 

Shakira and Gerard Piqué with their two sons
Shakira and Gerard Piqué with their two sons

Mouse Family

Shakira and Gerard Piqué opted for a retro costume and had the whole family dress like the beloved Italian cartoon Topo Gigio. 

Beyonce and Jay-Z Halloween
Beyonce and Jay-Z Halloween

In a Barbie World

Beyoncé and Jay-Z dressed up as Barbie and Ken doll with their daughter Blue Ivy wearing a mix of the two for her adorable outfit. Also, peep the mic!

silas
silas

Leggo Family

Justin Timberlake, Jessica Biel and their son Silas ruled Halloween with their Leggo costumes. 

Jessica Alba has fun on Halloween with her children
Jessica Alba has fun on Halloween with her children

Party Animals

Jessica Alba's family kept it simple and comfortable for Halloween by wearing onesies, with each wearing different animals. 

