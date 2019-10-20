Fire spotted at Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's star-studded wedding

View Galleries
-
JLo exudes Sofia Vergara vibes in wedding gown and our jaws have dropped (on the floor)
Visions of Jennifer Lopez in a wedding dress have been dancing in our heads ever since the superstar announced her engagement to Alex Rodriguez. Those...
-
Ellie Goulding enlisted Meghan and Kate's legendary royal wedding planner and you can too!
Royal weddings are unparalleled extravaganzas. The time-stopping affairs are the affection of every bride’s eye, so it’s no surprise when...
-
Inside Ellie Goulding's royal-like castle wedding with Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie and more
We’re starry eyed over Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling’s fairy tale wedding. The singer-songwriter tied the knot with her art dealer love on...
-
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas pull baller move at starry pre-wedding white party
It's their wedding and they'll do what they want to. Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner poured yet another heap of anticipation over their wedding...
-
Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman's wedding celebration is so star-studded it looks like the Oscars
Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman's wedding festivities were so star-studded that they deserved a red carpet. The 30-year-old Big Little Lies star and...