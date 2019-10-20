View 2 pics | Back to story

Fire spotted at Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's star-studded wedding

Fire spotted at Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's star-studded wedding
Fire spotted at Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney's star-studded wedding

Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding weekend kicks off with A-list clambake
Jennifer Lawrence’s wedding weekend kicks off with A-list clambake
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney wedding
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney wedding

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney’s wedding was lit. Literally. As the lovebirds said "I do" on Saturday, October 19, a crowd of fans and reporters waited outside the grandiose gates of Belcourt of Newport hoping to catch a glimpse at the couple or one of their starry guests. Instead, it seems many lingerers spotted something unexpected at the reception location: clouds of smoke! While some immediately took to social media to scream "fire!" it’s unknown exactly what took place.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney wedding
Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney wedding

Passerby videos captured heaps of smoke billowing on the Belcourt grounds, merely steps beyond the main gate. A firetruck can be made out parked in the driveway, making it clear there was some sort of incident.

