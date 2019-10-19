View 15 pics | Celebrities

...
Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Selena Gomez announces brand new single ‘Lose You to Love Me’ 
© @thalia

Fall is in full fledge! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest fall events around (like the Latin American Music Awards), the biggest names in Hollywood looked exceptional while out and about during the third week of October. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

¡Seguimos de fiesta!

Thalía kicked off the weekend with gratitude and glee as she celebrated yet another major milestone. "Let’s keep the party going! Thanks so much loves for making me the Mexican, female artist most viewed on YouTube!!!!" the superstar wrote to fans alongside a festive boomerange. "Also, we are celebrating the entrance to the Top 100 list of most viewed artists on YouTube!!!! You guys are the engine that propel me to do my best every day. Thank you for liking my crazy ideas and joining me in having so much fun. You are the best fans in the whole wide world‼️"

© Getty Images

New name, same slay

Isabela Moner made her official debut as Isabela Merced at the 2019 Latin American Music Awards on Friday, October 18 at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Donning a skin-baring lilac maxi dress by MARKGONG, the star slayed the red carpet as she honored her grandma with the name change.

Get all the details on her look here!

© NBC Universal

Stranger screams

Millie Bobby Brown had the fright of her life as she ventured through the wildly-popular Stranger Things maze at Universal Studio's Halloween Horror Nights. "It was so cool and just like being on set," she said, "It was absolutely terrifying and a must-see."

MORE: Millie Bobby Brown ditches the 'brown' with totally new hairstyle

© Carmen Mandato/Getty Images for Tequila Avión

Birthday bash

Post Malone and Offset partied with 21 Savage for his birthday on October 18. The music stars hit up his "Hot Boyz Birthday Bash" with Tequila Avion at Cascade Skating Rink in Atlanta, Georgia.

© Rikki Wright for 1 Hotel West Hollywood

Stylish #SquadGoals

Kate Hudson, Sara Foster, Erin Foster, Ali Wise, Jamie Mizrahi, Johnny Knoxville, and Sara Gilbert all stepped out to celebrate stylist Estee Stanley’s new book In Comfort and Style hosted by Ellen Pompeo at 1 Hotel's Juniper Tree in West Hollywood on October 17.

© Getty Images

Fab four

Maria Bravo, Melanie Griffith, Paloma Faith and Eva Longoria Baston stunned on The Global Gift Gala red carpet at the Kimpton Fitzroy Hotel on October 17 in London. "So proud to stand beside these fearless, compassionate women!" Eva wrote on social media. "Sisters in our cause to help the world be a better place!"

© Courtesy of McDonald’s

Lovin' it

Fries and a souped up ride - what else do you need? McDonald’s brought their inaugural "Beat of My City" tour to Chicago for its final stop with hitmaker and Chicago native Juice WRLD.

© Getty Images

Pretty in pink

Sunny Hostin rose awareness with her style at the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) New York symposium and awards luncheon on October 17 in New York City. The View host was among a collection of star-studded (and pink-donning) guests that honored Vera Wang and raised over $2.6 million for life-saving research throughout the evening.

© Getty Images

Orange and black

Katie Holmes and Tony Bennett gave us major Halloween vibes upon posing together at the American Ballet Theatre's 2019 Fall Gala at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center on October 16.

© Dan Nilsen for TAO Uptown

Chic celebration

Sarah Michelle Gellar slipped into a stunning little black dress and stepped out to TAO Uptown for a very special reason. The actress celebrated her mom’s birthday at the NYC hotspot.

© Michael Simon/StarTraksPhoto.com

Pawsitive impact

Hilaria Baldwin shared a special family moment in support of Janie and Jack's first-ever Family Dog collection and campaign benefitting ASPCA this week. The mom-of-four cozied up on the couch with her Janie and Jack clad kids: Leonardo, Rafael, baby Romeo and daughter Carmen. Of course, pulling major focus were their family pups, decked out in matching plaid attire.

© Todd Williamson/January images

Cheesin'

Rebel Wilson and Scarlett Johansson brought old Hollywood glamour to the Jojo Rabbit premiere in L.A. on Tuesday, October 15. From the carpet to the star-studded after party, the evening was hoppin' with specialty Casamigos cocktails.

© Getty Images

Fun four

Colombian Latin pop group Piso 21 lit up Billboard En Vivo during Latin AMAs Fest, which was sponsored by Tecate at Neuehouse in L.A. on October 15.

© Getty Images

Fierce friends

Natalie Portman and America Ferrera were among the powerhouse list of ladies making Monday matter at ELLE's 26th annual Women In Hollywood celebration presented by Ralph Lauren and Lexus on October 14. America spoked before the glittering crowd at The Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills, calling Natalie, who she met while attending a Time’s Up meeting, "the kind of woman who actively creates space for more women to be seen, to be heard, and to be lifted up wherever she goes."

© Getty Images

Candid cuties

Margot Robbie, Nicole Kidman, and Reese Witherspoon made for a talented trio as they shared a laugh at the ELLE's 26th annual event.

