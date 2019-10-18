

It is no secret that Jennifer Lopez, 50, is a source of inspiration for, well, pretty much the entire world! Alex Rodríguez's fiance is a beacon to the world of fashion and onstage, as she's one of today's most successful and talented singers.

It's no wonder that fellow celebs are also inspired by the Hustlers star.

Londoner Emilia Clarke, for example, looked to the Diva from the Bronx when it came time to choose her outfit for the 2019 Emmy Awards.

The Game of Thrones lead wore a dress similar to the one JLo wore during Milan's Fashion Week. Just like with Emilia, we can think of other celebs that have based her wardrobe on Emme and Maximilian David's mom. Here's a round up!