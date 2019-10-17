View 4 pics | Back to story
2019 Latin American Music Awards: Marc Anthony's emotional speech dedicated to his children and José José

2019 Latin American Music Awards: Marc Anthony's emotional speech dedicated to his children and José José
2019 Latin American Music Awards: Marc Anthony's emotional speech dedicated to his children and José José

Jennifer Lopez wears STUNNING wedding dress 
It was an emotional night for Marc Anthony, who was honored with the International Artist Award of Excellence at the fifth annual 2019 Latin American Music Awards for his nearly 30-year trajectory in the music world.

The singer walked to the stage to accept his award and gave an emotional speech where he mentioned his children, and how they have missed important moments due to his career. Marc also dedicated his award to his beloved Puerto Rico, and the late singer, José José.

“Thank you very much. First off I prefer to sing than talk, but I need to express my gratitude. This It doesn’t happen in one day or one year, we’ve been in this industry for almost 30 years, and I need to thank my teams Magnus and Sony, my family, but more than anyone – my children who have sacrificed so much so that daddy can accomplish his dreams in their name,” said the Parecen Viernes singer.

The 51-year-old singer arrived well accompanied in arms with a beautiful woman, who appears to be Jessica Lynne, his new lady. When the singer left his seat to accept his award, the gorgeous model gave him a kissed and wouldn’t stop applauding throughout her boyfriend’s speech.

