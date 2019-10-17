View 9 pics | Celebrities
Leer en Español

Jennifer Lopez: a muse that inspires and is inspired by others

...
Jennifer Lopez: a muse that inspires and is inspired by others
You're reading

Jennifer Lopez: a muse that inspires and is inspired by others

1/9
Jennifer Lopez celebrates her daughter and A-Rod's daughter's big milestone
Next

Jennifer Lopez celebrates her daughter and A-Rod's daughter's big milestone
Jennifer Lopez is admired
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is admired

Jennifer Lopez inspires many celebs

It is no secret that Jennifer Lopez, 50, is a source of inspiration for, well, pretty much the entire world! Alex Rodríguez's fiance is a beacon to the world of fashion and onstage, as she's one of today's most successful and talented singers.

It's no wonder that fellow celebs are also inspired by the Hustlers star.

Londoner Emilia Clarke, for example, looked to the Diva from the Bronx when it came time to choose her outfit for the 2019 Emmy Awards.

The Game of Thrones lead wore a dress similar to the one JLo wore during Milan's Fashion Week.

Just like with Emilia, we can think of other celebs that have based her wardrobe on Emme and Maximilian David's mom. Here's a round up!

MORE: Jennifer Lopez wears stunning wedding dress

Emilia Clarke got her cleavage from JLo
© Getty Images

Emilia Clarke got her cleavage from JLo

Emilia Clarke got the idea for her daring look from JLo

Emilia Clarke, 32, confessed that she based the look she wore at the 2019 Emmy Awards on Jennifer Lopez's style, which made the Over The Floor songstress swoon.

"JLo, just so you know, you have inspired the outfit all through these years," Emilia confessed last September 22nd.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez celebrates her daughter and A-Rod's daughter's big milestone

Drake got inspired by JLo when it came time to write some tunes
© Getty Images

Drake got inspired by JLo when it came time to write some tunes

Et tu, Drake?

Canadian rapper Drake, 32, got inspired by Jennifer to write some of his lyrics, since -ICYMI- they were a couple for a bit.

JLo's inspiration brought on songs like Free Smoke, Gods Plan and Diplomatic Immunity.

Rihanna got inspired by Jennifer Lopez
© Getty Images

Rihanna got inspired by Jennifer Lopez

JLo brought back a 2000s trend, inspiring Rihanna

Jennifer Lopez started a fad after wearing the outfit she wore to the 2000 Grammy Awards. Since then, that has served as inspiration to other celebs like Rihanna, who wore that same dress in 2012, à la Diva, during the premiere for her film Battleship.

Romeo Santos became a singer because of JLo
© Getty Images

Romeo Santos became a singer because of JLo

Romeo Santos looked up to JLo

Romeo Santos acknowledged that he used to have a hard time writing song lyrics - it seemed he was lacking that musical muse. But it all changed when he watched Jennifer Lopez's Enough.

Thanks to that film, which premiered in 2002, his top hit Obsesión was written. "Usually what I do is just hum melodies without a structure so that I can then put lyrics onto them," the bachata man said.

Jennifer Lopez has drawn inspiration from Lady Gaga
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez has drawn inspiration from Lady Gaga

JLo has drawn inspiration from Gaga

Besides being motivated by many, Jennifer Lopez also gets inspired in other celebrities. Lady Gaga, JLo's good friend, has helped her improve her game onstage.

"She's inspired me to do great things. I love her lyrics and her melodies," she ackowledged.

Jennifer Lopez got inspired by the elegance of Rita Hayworth
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez got inspired by the elegance of Rita Hayworth

JLo smitten by Rita Hayworth

Though many people get their inspiration from the artists of their time, Jennifer Lopez found that motivation in the late actress Rita Hayworth, since she thinks that Rita knew how to be sexy without losing her classy touch.

"She dressed elegantly, in a sexy way without being vulgar," JLo said in 2007.

Kim Kardashian was influenced by JLo at a young age
© Getty Images

Kim Kardashian was influenced by JLo at a young age

Even Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian grew up watching Salma Hayek and Jennifer Lopez, with whom she could empathize more than with any other American celebrity.

Kim has confessed that at the beginning, both Latinx celebs helped her feel better about herself.

JLo uses Kylie Jenner's beauty tips
© Getty Images

JLo uses Kylie Jenner's beauty tips

RELATED: JLo is HOT, HOT, HOT on set of new rom-com with Owen Wilson and Maluma

JLo uses Kylie Jenner's beauty tips

Jennifer Lopez was one of the stars that got the most attention during the 2019 Oscar Awards, where she not only got attention because of her outfit but also because of the lipstick she wore, à la Kylie Jenner.

Just like with Kylie, JLo likes lip profilers in colors similar to her skin tone to give the appearance of a fuller mouth.

MORE: Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's son was bit by the artsy bug

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries