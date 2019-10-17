View 12 pics | Celebrities

Cute both before and after! Blake Lively's gorgeous Hollywood transformation

Cute both before and after! Blake Lively's gorgeous Hollywood transformation
Cute both before and after! Blake Lively's gorgeous Hollywood transformation

Blake Lively was a tall, blond girl who never thought about fame
Blake Lively was a tall, blond girl who never thought about fame

Blake Lively is one of the world's top celebs and it's not hard to see why. With her unmatched talent, charisma and natural beauty, it's no wonder that Deadpool (aka the ever-so-handsome Ryan Reynolds) couldn't look away! She also has a great taste for fashion, which has made her one of Hollywood's favorite It girls.

A model, designer, actress and mother, Blake started out small before she played the iconic role of the queen of the Upper East Side, Serena Van der Woodsen, in the popular TV series Gossip Girl. Tall, slender and blonde, she never thought that she would be famous. The gorgeous actress was even bullied in school! Sit back, relax and get to know the lovely Miss Lively.

Blake Lively's parents are Ernie and Elaine Lively
Blake Lively's parents are Ernie and Elaine Lively

Her parents

Blake Ellender Lively was born on August 25th, 1987, in Los Angeles, California. She's the daughter of actor Ernie Lively and manager and acting coach, Elaine Lively.

Blake Lively is the youngest of five siblings
Blake Lively is the youngest of five siblings

Eric, Lory, Robyn, Jason and Blake

Blake is the youngest of five siblings: Eric, Lory, Robyn and Jason. Eric has also worked on some productions, such as the sequel to The Butterfly Effect

Blake Lively always followed in her parents' footsteps
Blake Lively always followed in her parents' footsteps

She followed in her parents' footsteps

Since she was a little girl, Blake was profiled as a future star. Her mother, Elaine, was a theatre professional and she would take her daughter to lessons with her instead of leaving her with a nanny. This is why it was only natural for her to follow in her parents' footsteps.

Blake Lively confessed she was bullied as a child for her height and the color of her hair
Blake Lively confessed she was bullied as a child for her height and the color of her hair

Bullied

Did you know that Blake was bullied in school for being "too tall and blonde?" 

"I'm still in shock. The kids in my school would call me Big Bird, since I was tall and had yellow hair. Today I celebrate having cultivated relationships with those who hurt me in the past," Blake wrote on social media on April 2018.

Blake Lively debuted in cinema in 1998 on the film 'Sandman'
Blake Lively debuted in cinema in 1998 on the film 'Sandman'

Her acting debut

At the age of 11, Blake debuted in the 1998 musical film, Sandman, directed by her father. Blake played Trixie, a tiny tooth fairy.

Blake Lively got the role that would shoot her to fame in 2005
Blake Lively got the role that would shoot her to fame in 2005

'Bridget Vreeland'

It was thanks to her brother Eric that Blake got several auditions; however, it was not until 2005 that she got the role that would catch the industry's eye. Blake gave life to Bridget Vreeland in the film The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, where she worked alongside América Ferrera (Ugly Betty) and Alexis Bledel (Gilmore Girls).

Blake Lively wasn't seeking fame
Blake Lively wasn't seeking fame

A girl just like any other

Blake had already been on set when she was young, but she chose to be a girl just like any other during her teenage years. She wanted to go to high school, sing in the choir--and she was even chosen as class president for her government and politics course.

Blake Lively didn't finish college because of the role that gave her fame
Blake Lively didn't finish college because of the role that gave her fame

The role belonged to Blake

Blake claims that she would have loved to finish her university studies, but she stumbled upon the role that would catapult her to fame. In 2007, Blake auditioned for the role of Serena van der Woodsen and according to David Rapaport, casting director for cult series Gossip Girl, Blake was the one.

Blake Lively met Ryan Reynolds, her sweetheart
Blake Lively met Ryan Reynolds, her sweetheart

Ryan, her best friend and husband

After the few (yet intense) relationships she had (Penn Badgley and Leonardo DiCaprio), Blake found her life parents in Ryan Reynolds, whom she met on the set of Green Lantern. Reynolds would become her "best friend" and husband. Nowadays, Blake and Ryan are one of Hollywood's favourite (and most adorable!) couples.

Blake Lively has built a family with Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively has built a family with Ryan Reynolds

Happy family

Ryan and Blake have three children: James (4) and Ines (2) and their third (name as yet to be revealed!). Blake and Ryan have said many times that they would like to give their children a life away from Hollywood, such as they had.

Blake Lively is one of the most beautiful people in the planet
Blake Lively is one of the most beautiful people in the planet

Natural beauty with an approachable personality

Named byTime Magazine as one of the top 100 most influential people on the planet, not to mention one of the most beautiful, Blake remains down-to-earth and humble. Her mischievous sense of humor and her love for her family are evident on her social media channels. Indeed, Blake never sought fame. Fame found her!

