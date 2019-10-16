View 1 pics | Back to story

Rosario Dawson is in First Lady mode as she attends her first debate with Cory Booker

...
Rosario Dawson is in First Lady mode as she attends her first debate with Cory Booker
You're reading

Rosario Dawson is in First Lady mode as she attends her first debate with Cory Booker

1/1
Jennifer Aniston makes big announcement with epic ‘Friends’ reunion pic
Next

Jennifer Aniston makes big announcement with epic ‘Friends’ reunion pic
Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker
© Getty Images

Rosario Dawson and Cory Booker

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries