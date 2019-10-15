View 10 pics | Celebrities
Leer en Español

Celebrity rewind: Marc Anthony's sweetest family photos

...
Celebrity rewind: Marc Anthony's sweetest family photos
You're reading

Celebrity rewind: Marc Anthony's sweetest family photos

1/10
Prince William and Kate Middleton’s plane forced to make emergency landing in Pakistan 
Next

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s plane forced to make emergency landing in Pakistan 
Marc Anthony and two sons
© @marcanthony

Marc Anthony and two sons

Although Marc Anthony is a reserved man and usually keeps quiet about his private life, there are certain ocassions, where the singer will share family photos, including his six children and ex-wives. In his profile, which has over 10 million followers, he posts several pictures that reveal how he is as a father, son and partner. 

 

Marc Anthony with Cristian and Ryan

Marc Anthony has two sons from his previous relationship with Dayanara Torres. Cristian and Ryan are the spitting images of their famous dad as evidenced by this family selfie.

Marc Anthony
© @marcanthony

Marc Anthony

Quality Time

Despite being the busiest entertainers in the industry, the Vivir mi Vida singer makes time to spend time with his family. In this photo, Marc Anthony and his sons are enjoying a movie night together.

Marc Anthony and family
© @marcanthony

Marc Anthony and family

Special Dates

For his 50th birthday, Marc was surprised by his children who put together a surprise party. Cristian, Ryan, Emme, Max and Alec ‘Chase’ Muñiz were all present.

Marc Anthony
© @marcanthony

Marc Anthony

Together for dad

All of Marc’s children have a good relationship together. In every family gathering, they have a good time. Taken on Marc’s 50th birthday, this photo features the sons Marc had with Dayanara Torres and the twins he had with Jennifer Lopez.

Marc Anthony dad
© @marcanthony

Marc Anthony dad

With his dad and youngest children

Recently, Marc shared a sweet photo with his dad Felipe Muñiz and his two children Max and Emme. The picture was taken while celebrating Felipe’s 84th birthday.

Marc Anthony
© @marcanthony

Marc Anthony

Father/son time

One of the singer’s favorite things to do is to spend time with his dad Felipe Muñiz. Three years ago, he also made his dad’s dream come true by letting him record his first record.

Marc Anthony and daughters
© @marcanthony

Marc Anthony and daughters

Playing with Emme

The singer has two daughters Arianna and Emme. Arianna is older and already in college, while Emme is still in that stage where she likes to play. In this photo, Marc is letting his daughter paint his nails.

Marc Anthony y Dayanara Torres con sus hijos
© @dayanapr

Marc Anthony y Dayanara Torres con sus hijos

Important milestones

Although this picture didn’t come from Marc’s own social media profile, it’s one of the most popular pics with his millions of fans. In the picture, he’s attending his son Cristian’s graduation with his other son Ryan and ex-wife Dayanara Torres.

Marc Anthony
© @marcanthony

Marc Anthony

Throwback moments

This photos is from a few years ago when Marc was still married to model Shannon de Lima. In the picture, they’re accompanied by Marc’s dad, Shannon’s son and Marc’s oldest daughter Arianna.

Marc Anthony
© @marcanthony

Marc Anthony

A Modern Family

Three years ago, Marc put on a show at Radio City Music Hall in New York and invited all his family members, including Jennifer Lopez and their twins Emme and Max. Marc was so excited that he shared this iconic photo featuring JLo and the kids as well as his then wife Shannon, who he officially divorced in September 2017. 

Although the photos Marc has on his feed are scarce, it’s clear the singer is in love with his family.

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries