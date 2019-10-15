View 5 pics | Celebrities

Celebrities come together in support of Time's Up & Latinx House for HHM

Celebrities come together in support of Time's Up & Latinx House for HHM
Celebrities come together in support of Time's Up & Latinx House for HHM

Latinas united for the Time’s Up and The Latinx House annual Latinx Heritage Month event
Latinas united for the Time’s Up and The Latinx House annual Latinx Heritage Month event
Latinx House and Time's Up
© Kim Garcia

Latinx House and Time's Up

Over the weekend, Latinx stars united for a cause. Time’s Up and The Latinx House teamed up for its second annual Latinx Heritage Month event that featured over 150 people from the entertainment industry. And all the A-listers came out to support. 

This year’s host committee included America Ferrera, Diane GuerreroGina Rodriguez, Karla Souza, Angela Robinson, Christy Haubegger and the three co-founders of The Latinx House Alex Martinez Kondracke, Mónica Ramírez and Olga Segura

Both Time’s Up and The Latinx House work towards good causes. The former is committed to ensuring that all workers can work with safety, dignity and equity, while the latter is dedicated to bringing together art, and skills to build power within the Latinx community by creating a space for community members to come together to share strategies for improving the economic, political and social well-being of the Latinx community. 

Keep scrolling to see how these Latina Powerhouses celebrated the movement…

 

Powerful Speakers

How To Get Away With Murder actress Karla Souza took the stage at one point during the event. The group also got to hear from Diana Trujillo, one of the first Latinas to lead a major mission for NASA.

 

Time's Up and Latinx House
© Kim Garcia

Time's Up and Latinx House

One of The Latinx House co-founders Alex Martinez Kondracke also opened up about their initiative. “It’s just so great to be in a community that feels this powerful, and then I have such confidence, can do so many amazing things in the future,” she tells HOLA! USA. “We are who we need to be, and we have the power to do what needs to be done in future, and we’re going to do it. That’s what LatinX house is all about.” 

Latinx House and Time's Up
© Kim Garcia

Latinx House and Time's Up

Co-founder of The Latinx House Mónica Ramírez added: “The Latinx House was thrilled to partner with TIME’S UP on the second annual Latinx Heritage month event,” she said. “Like TIME'S UP, The Latinx House is also deeply committed to not only talking about problems or issues that impact us, but to taking action to address them through civic engagement, community building and educational efforts. We look forward to continuing to work together to achieve our shared mission of building a world in which we are all valued, safe, able to thrive and better positioned to exercise our power, both individually and as a collective.”

Latinx and Time's Up
© Kim Garcia

Latinx and Time's Up

Olga Segura, who co-founded The Latinx House and is a Mexican actress and producer, explained the importance of representation in the industry. “There’s a lot of people in industry right now in Colombia that are making stories, making characters that don’t have any knowledge about the Latinx community,” she explains to HOLA! USA. “So us as actors, as producers, as storytellers, we’ve got to ask, who’s writing this content because how are we going to let people that don’t know anything about our community writing these characters?

Time's Up and Latinx House
© Kim Garcia

Time's Up and Latinx House

This is the second time the The Latinx House and Time’s Up works together. “Latinx Americans are powerful creators of our culture and they are powerful participants in our democracy. In fact, in the 2020 election, they are expected to be the largest racial or ethnic minority group in the electorate,” President and CEO of TIME’S UP Tina Tchen says. “We look forward to ongoing collaborations with The Latinx House, as we work together to build a bridge toward a more just and equitable future for all of us.” 

 

Interview by Alisandra Puliti

