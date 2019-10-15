View 9 pics | Celebrities
Leer en Español

The sweetest Kanye West moments with his family

...
The sweetest Kanye West moments with his family
You're reading

The sweetest Kanye West moments with his family

1/9
Eva Mendes reveals she gets her hair cut at Supercuts
Next

Eva Mendes reveals she gets her hair cut at Supercuts
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian
© @kimkardashian

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian

Over the years, we’ve seen a different side of Kanye West. The rapper was previously very polarizing in the news, but lately, fans have seen a sweeter side and that’s thanks to his four children that he shares with wife Kim Kardashian

Together, they’ve welcomed four beautiful children—North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Although, Kanye has an on again/off again relationship with social media, Kim is always posting pictures and sharing family updates of their family. 

Keep scrolling to see the sweetest Kanye moments….

Kanye West
© @kimkardashian

Kanye West

Emotional shoutout

During one of his famous Sunday service concerts, stopped the music to give a sweet shoutout to his wife. "Stop the music. Can we just give it up for beautiful baby mamma over here?," he shouted into the mic excitedly.

Kanye West
© @kimkardashian

Kanye West

RELATED: KIM KARDASHIAN SAYS SHE WANTS TO MOVE TO WYOMING AFTER POSTING AN IDYLLIC FAMILY PHOTO

First daughter

Kanye and Kim welcomed ttheir first daughter North on June 15th, 2013, and she changed his life. During an appearance on The Ellen Degeneres Show, the rapper shared how much he changed. “I think I’m a better human being because of Kim and because of my daughter,” he said.

Kanye West
© @kimkardashian

Kanye West

Small details

According to family friend Larsa Pippen, Kanye wouldn't leave the room while Kim was giving birth to North. "Kanye was there [in the hospital] without leaving the room. He's just lovely. He's completely in love with that baby," she told E! News.

He's loved very much at home
© @kimkardashian

He's loved very much at home

A sweet message

Two years later, the power couple welcomed their second child Saint. To announce the news, Kim wrote an intimate message about her husband.

Kanye West children
© @kimkardashian

Kanye West children

RELATED: THE BEST CAREER PATH BASED ON YOUR ZODIAC SIGN

A true role model

"You're a wonderful father to North, and you will also be the best father in the world to our newest child", she wrote on her social media.

Kim feels lucky to have him by her side
© @kimkardahian

Kim feels lucky to have him by her side

Kim feels lucky to have him by her side

She continued: "I'm so lucky to be married to a man who is in love with his daughter as Kanye is. Their bond is irreplaceable! Thank you for being a wonderful father. We love you and care for you so much. You're such a blessing to us."

Kardashian-West family
© @kimkardashian

Kardashian-West family

A role model

The singer previously talked about his past and how it relates to his future with his chidlren. "When I look in North's eyes, I'm happy about every mistake I've ever made. I'm happy that I fought to bring some type of reality to this world we choose to stay in right now, driven by brands and corporations," he told Paper magazine in April 2015.

Kim and Kanye
© @kimkardashian

Kim and Kanye

Family photos

One of the best parts of the Kardashian-West family is their epic photos for holidays and special events. 

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries