The sweetest moments between Marc Anthony and his father

For Marc Anthony, there’s nothing more important than his family. Despite being reserved with his private life, we’ve learned that he is the most loving son with his father Felipe Muñiz. The Vivir Mi Vida singer’s father has shared many photos of him and Marc on his social media, which show just how close the father and son are in their everyday life. 

 

Across generations 

Without a doubt, this is one of the most beautiful photos of Marc and his father, who recently turned 84-years-old. The salsero is pictured with Marc and his grandchildren Max and Emme, who Marc shares with Jennifer Lopez.

Marc Anthony and his dad

Marc Anthony’s destiny was marked from the day he was born. Few know this fact, but Marc Anthony is named after Marco Antonio in honor of the Mexican singer Marco Antonio Muñiz. Not surprising, his father is a huge fan.

Like father, like son

Felipe Muñiz—who is also a singer—is extremely proud of his son. In an interview with HOLA! USA, he expressed his happiness with Marc’s career. “I feel very happy, and I’d love it if there were more singers that would follow his path. To not stop and to keep moving forward. I feel many artists get tired, but Marc is tireless.”

The best father

In that same conversation with HOLA! USA, Felipe talked about the relationship Marc has with his children, describing him as a great parent. “He is the greatest dad in the world because he is an excellent son. Marc is the type of person to give it all for his family. I would never finish if I named all the good things about him.”

In this photo from two years ago, Marc and Felipe are pictured with Cristian and Ryan (the sons that Marc had with Dayanara Torres) and Alex ‘Chase’ Muniz, who the singer sees as his own son.

An important lesson

Felipe has also given his son some great advice. In an interview with Sunday Morning, Marc talked about one lesson his father taught him about his looks and women. “I was very weird, I weighed like 2 pounds and used glasses. My father always told me: ‘Son, we are ugly. Work on your personality.’”

Vintage photos

Marc’s father spoke about how his son’s talent came about.

“I took him to the clubs where we presented ourselves. Marc was born with that voice, but hopefully it was me that gave him that love of music, that way I get credit. Marc was six-years-old and he would bother us during the rehearsals. We couldn’t be at peace until we let him get on top of the table as if it was a stage and he’d sing the only song he knew: El Zorzal. After, he would leave and not bother us anymore,” he told AARP.

In this photo, Marc is with his father and his brothers Michael, Yolanda and Sussie.

Forever grateful

Marc is a great son and procured his father, who moved to Miami to be closer to his son. During his chat with HOLA! USA, Felipe talked about how his apartment was a gift from his son. 

“Everything I haves a gift from Marc, absolutely everything. If it wasn’t for my son, I wouldn’t have what I have today. And my gift to Marc is that I’m his parent [laughs]. God gave me that privilege and it’s because of that, that I have everything. I owe all my happiness to Marc.”

Family time

Although Marc is one of the busiest men in the industry and he doesn’t stop working, he always finds time to spend time with his dad.

Making dreams come true

Marc granted his dad one of his biggest wishes: to record a song. Since he was young, Felipe dedicated himself to music, but he never had the chance to record a song professionally. His son helped him realize that dream, and at 80-years-old, Marc’s father released his first song titled Never Too Late.

Taking the stage together

In 2016, Marc invited his dad to share the mic in one of New York’s most famous spots. It was important for both of them because it was the first time Felipe sang in front of so many people.

“We sang The Last Kiss (in Madison Square Garden), a song that I wrote and that he recorded. I will never forget it. It was also the first time I sang for so many people,” he told AARP

Although he’s private, Marc is a great son and for him, there’s nothing more important than family.

