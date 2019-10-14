The sweetest moments between Marc Anthony and his father

View Galleries
-
Celebrities come together in support of Time's Up & Latinx House for HHM
-
Marc Anthony's 18-year-old son Cristian has a girlfriend
Cristian Muñiz, Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres’ eldest son is so in love. The 18-year-old, who recently left home to start university, revealed...
-
Marc Anthony's 18-year-old son Cristian has a girlfriend
Cristian Muñiz, Marc Anthony and Dayanara Torres’ eldest son is so in love. The 18-year-old, who recently left home to start university, revealed...
-
Jennifer Lopez melts over her twins' talented musical number
Once more, Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony's twins have surprised their parents' fans by showing off their undeniable musical talent. On more...
-
Marc Anthony's new girlfriend J Lynne: all you need to know about her