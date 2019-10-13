View 3 pics | Back to story

Camila Cabello conquers nerves and channels Marie Antoinette in show-stopping SNL debut

Camila Cabello conquers nerves and channels Marie Antoinette in show-stopping SNL debut
Camila Cabello conquers nerves and channels Marie Antoinette in show-stopping SNL debut

Camila Cabello SNL
© Will Heath/NBC

Camila Cabello SNL

Camila Cabello kept her buzzing nerves at bay to fulfill a lifelong dream. Despite “acid reflux-inducing” jitters, the 22-year-old singer made an epic Saturday Night Live musical guest debut on October 12 alongside Stranger Things star David Harbour. Boasting ornate costumes, high notes for days and her ever-present charm, the American-Cuban pulled out all the stops for the live variety show, delighting her fans and earning some new ones. And it all began with her channeling one of the most polarizing queens in history.

Camila Cabello snl performance cry for me
© @camila_cabello

Camila Cabello snl performance cry for me

Camila demanded attention from the get go. For her first performance she sang her new single Cry For Me while dressed in a Marie Antoinette-like gown. She ruled court over equally period-costumed backup dancers as she sang her heart out on the iconic mini stage. The star affectionately referred to her alter ego as Victoria, writing: "Welcome to... Victoria’s (that’s Victoria with a British accent in the red) scandalous tea party!"

camila cabello on snl
© Will Heath/NBC

camila cabello on snl

Cami's second song was less elaborate, but equally powerful. Taking to the spotlight in a simple silk gown, she belted out her single Easy, a deeply personal unapologetic love song which may be about her beau Shawn Mendes. Both songs are from her upcoming sophomore album Romance.

